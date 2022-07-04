Leverage Edu offers study abroad scholarship worth Rs seven crore for Indian students

Leverage Edu has announced study abroad scholarship worth Rs seven crore for meritorious Indian students who are planning to study abroad for the upcoming academic intake this year. This will be the scholarship’s second corpus with the initial fund size being Rs five crore last year.

To apply, the students need to fill out a application form with general contact information and why they should get this scholarship. The platform has also released a very comprehensive referral campaign where anyone can refer a student to Leverage Edu and they get paid rewards.

“When we announced the scholarship last year, we did not predict such a massive impact. And hence, we are excited to announce our second corpus of the scholarship worth Rs seven crore,” Akshay Chaturvedi, founder and CEO, Leverage Edu said.

A 360-degree media campaign has been rolled out for this scholarship is gaining massive attention from the students on all the social media platforms and giving them new ways to pay a part of their tuition fee.

