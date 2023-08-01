Leverage Edu introduces 'Fly Homes'; a student accommodation platform in UK.

Leverage Edu, a global study abroad platform has introduced its student accommodation platform called ‘Fly Homes.’ This platform is set to revolutionise the process of finding accommodation for students studying abroad. After a successful pilot launch in the United Kingdom (UK), the company claims that Fly Homes has achieved an impressive gross booking value of Rs 100 crore. Surpassing expectations, this milestone was accomplished within a mere six months of commencing the pilot programme, according to an official release.

“We are committed to providing the best possible higher education and career services to Indian students going abroad to study. We launched Fly Homes with a singular aim of providing end-to-end solutions to students. We want to make sure that they have access to safe and comfortable accommodation, a part-time job to help with daily expenses as well as access to alumni for guidance. That is why Fly Homes has achieved resounding success,” Akshay Chaturvedi, founder, CEO, Leverage Edu, Fly, said.

Also Read Internshala partners with NSDC; aims to provide skill trainings to Indian youth

Fly Homes asserts that it has also onboarded more than 500 student bodies in their partner universities that aim to help students in getting part-time jobs and internships. The company has plans to expand to other countries in Europe and the United States (US) in the next two quarters, the release mentioned.