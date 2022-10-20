Let’s Eduvate plans to enter six more states, eyes net revenue of Rs 20 crore

K-12 Techno Service Private Limited owned ed-tech company Let’s Eduvate, aims to clock net revenue of Rs 20 crore on the back of a net loss of Rs 2.5 crore in FY23, Aniket Palav, Business Head, Let’s Eduvate told FE Education. Till date, the company claims to have collaborated with 300 schools. “We follow the academic year for collaborations. In FY24, (academic year of 2023-24) we aim to partner with 800 schools,” Palav said. In the first year of operation, the company claims to have clocked a net revenue of Rs two crore on the back of a net loss of Rs six crore.

Currently the company claims to be present in seven states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujrat . In FY23, the firm plans to enter six more states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi NCR. “In the next fiscal, we look forward to fundraising for our expansion plans,” Palav added. However, he declined to disclose the amount for the same.

Interestingly, the firm started its operation with a focus on science and mathematics based products students between kindergarten-12th grade. “We offer two kinds of services, firstly, content related products such as books, activity based assessment, and secondly, curate customised online platforms for specific schools,” Palav explained. According to him, the average ticket cost of the product is Rs 2,500 per student per annum.

Additionally, Eduvate claims to offer courses on computer science and robotics. “Out of 300 schools, currently 100 schools have partnered for this course,” Palav noted. Furthermore, the firm claims to train teachers in every school for implementation of the programmes.

