Les Roches Global Hospitality Education appoints Carlos Díez de la Lastra as chief executive officer

Lastra will be responsible for positioning Les Roches at the forefront of hospitality digitalization and innovation, and expansion of the Les Roches international network.

Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, has appointed Carlos Díez de la Lastra as chief executive officer. Lastra will succeed Christine Demen Meier on his retirement. In his new role, Lastra will be responsible for positioning Les Roches at the forefront of hospitality digitalization and innovation, and expansion of the Les Roches international network.

Lastra has 25 years of experience in the higher education sector, and has been the head of the Les Roches campus in Marbella, where he established the leadership of the institution in Spain and its expansion on an international scale.

Carlos Díez de la Lastra has a proven track-record in establishing strong links with managers and businessmen in the industry. He contributes to different expert focus groups, including the committee created by Turismo Costa del Sol to deal with pandemic challenges and the Online Education Committee of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

“We are in challenging times, yet full of opportunities in the industry. Education will not only act as a springboard for hospitality and tourism growth, but also as a renovator of many of its longstanding concepts,” Lastra said.