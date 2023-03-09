Legrand to offers empowering scholarships to underprivileged female students

Legrand, an electrical and digital infrastructure company has conducted the Legrand Student Connect Programme in Mumbai. The program aims to provide scholarships to talented and deserving female students from underprivileged socio-economic backgrounds, allowing them to pursue undergraduate degrees in fields such as Engineering, Architecture, Science, and Technology at accredited colleges and universities throughout India, according to an official statement.

So far 400 plus girls have benefitted from this initiative which included differently abled girl students and Transgender students, the statement said. In addition to providing financial support for education, Legrand launched the Student Mentorship Programme in 2022 to foster the development of future female leaders, the statement mentioned. This program aims to ensure the all-round growth of students by providing mentoring, helping them gain confidence, and equipping them with life skills, soft skills, and career guidance.

As a result of the Legrand Scholarship, beneficiaries have been able to establish valuable campus connections and secure internships, empowering them in their pursuit of meaningful careers, it said. “The Legrand Empowering Scholarship Programme aims to empower deserving girl students with access to quality education through financial assistance, mentorship to hone them into industry-ready talent and emerge as a strong women leader in their chosen field,” Tony Berland, CEO, managing director, Legrand, said.