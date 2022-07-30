Learning with the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence: harnessing their potential

Vinay K Mayer

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are working together to transform the education industry. With students being given the chance to receive personalized guidance from teachers or other knowledgeable sources boasting years of experience in their fields, AI and IoT are taking education into bold new territory.

Technologies not only secure independence for students, but also facilitate interaction between teachers and students through the use of new platforms and applications designed to promote learning based on what’s appealing to today’s youth seeking assurance they can succeed in their journeys into the future.

Research shows there’s significant potential for growth in the global AI in the Education sector and here’s some background detail on it. Companies that are leveraging AI in innovative ways include:

– Great Minds, Henry Harvin, EduThinker, BrainPop, TutorMe, Unacademy, upGrad are just a few of the EdTech platforms while Microsoft AI School, Apple Education, and IBM Watson Education/ Google AI School are examples of tech giants who offer similar programs.

-It is estimated that AI in education will generate a revenue of 25 billion USD by 2030.

-According to the e-learning industry, over 47% of learning management tools will incorporate artificial intelligence within the next three years.

-Higher education and research institutes play an essential role in bridging the skills gap for AI.

How will AI and IoT be used to make the education industry more efficient?

There has been significant growth in the digital simulation of education, mostly due to recent compliance issues around current curriculum policies and the pandemic that crippled the educator industry. Students should be able to learn both locally and globally, so the government has proposed to build a more resilient system of higher education.

AI can help the education industry by:

AI is not intended to replace teachers, but to assist them in understanding each student’s potential and limitations.

AI is also helping teachers see what is happening in a classroom in real-time. It helps teachers identify children who are struggling and allows them to intervene and provide support before it’s too late.

Using AI in education can help automate activities like multiple choice questions, fill in the blanks, etc.

Automating administrative tasks allows teachers to spend more time with students, thus improving student learning. Like Report cards are a difficult and tedious task for teachers to prepare. However, AI can simplify the process.

Learning new courses has not only become easier, but it has also provided students with more time to pursue other interests, such as working with classmates to teach them skills they do not yet fully understand during their free study time.

Students who are unable to attend school due to illness or injury or live in remote areas can reap the benefits of AI.

Teachers are further beginning to incorporate AI into their lessons. A great example of this is the use of voice assistants like Alexa, Siri, and Cortana – which can be used with learning materials in a classroom or educational environment for students to converse within a place of their teachers. Also, interactive AI has been shown to be effective in engaging students!

Educating the next generation – prospects for the future

AI and ML across India’s entire educational system will be a significant challenge because various policy decisions will need to be made to ensure that teachers are properly trained and equipped to integrate new technological possibilities into their classrooms, etc.

While most countries are struggling to implement innovations in their infrastructure, education is no exception. The fact is, if more efforts are not invested in modernizing educational systems, especially in the area of technology, we cannot expect transformation easily.

The author is director, market research and consulting at Asia Research Partners.