Learning Spiral looks to raise fresh funds as it expands beyond India

Learning Spiral, an online service and solutions provider for managing applications and examination assessments in higher education institutions plans to build a trend analysis product to measure students’ learning outcomes across colleges and universities and predict trends accordingly. “The product will analyse data of students on multiple levels such as geographical, organisational, college and university level and assess the success rate of a particular college and its courses so that they can drive the implementation to improvise things,” Manish Mohta, managing director, Learning Spiral told FinancialExpress online. The product is being developed and conceptualised in collaboration with Tamil Nadu Board and West Bengal Bangla Shiksha Portal.

The company plans to expand its services beyond India, in Africa including Kenya and Uganda, besides Southeast Asian region, mainly in Thailand and Malaysia. As for India, it plans to collaborate with 80 universities by the end of this year. The company claims, so far, it has been self-funded; however, it has now started to look for strategic investors for funding the next phase of expansion. In FY22, it claimed to have tied up with more than 15 universities in India.

The company has seven assessment tools including UcanManage, UcanAssess, UcanApply, SmartExam, UcanSecure, UCanEvaluate and UcanLearn, through which it earns revenue. It claims to charge universities and different state boards on a per user basis. “Charges vary on the scope of services and the volume of students or applicants. The charge per student ranges between Rs 35 to Rs 100. In terms of the total number of assessments, close to 10 million assessments are done in a year,” Mohta added.

Regulatory filings accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler show that the company’s total revenue shrank 10% to Rs 13.3 crore in FY21 from Rs 14.83 crore, during the same period in the previous fiscal. While it reported a net profit of Rs 25.4 lakh in FY 21 when compared to a net loss of Rs 14 lakh in FY20.

It further claims to spend most on product development and enhancement, which is about 40%, while the rest is invested in operations 30%, marketing and branding 20%, and cloud computation cost 10%.

Learning Spiral Private Limited (LSPL) was founded in the year 1999 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mohta Group of Companies. The company presently works with over 40 Indian universities which includes Jamia Millia Islamia, Banaras Hindu University, Maulana Azad College Kolkata, Durg University in Chhattisgarh, Central universities in Gujarat and Bilaspur, along with Public Service Commission West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, 17 National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Indian Statistical Institute and some of Indian Institute of Management (IIM). “We usually work with Higher Education universities, helping them manage the entire examination evaluation process in a seamless manner while reducing the time from managing exams to assessment and bringing out the result in a transparent manner,” Mohta added.

Read also: Blockchain: Bringing efficiency, transparency and security to the education sector