Over 93% of fresh graduates prefer online bootcamps to learn new skills for jobs, reveals FunctionUp survey￼

While 93% of students looked at online bootcamps as a preferred way to learn new technical skills to get a job offer, over 76% of students agree that communication is critical during interviews along with technical knowledge, a Placement Survey by FunctionUp revealed. Further, 64.3% of survey respondents said bootcamps can be an effective way to acquire the practical skills required to launch their careers, the report suggested.

According to the survey, more than 61% of the total respondents were fresh college graduates, followed by candidates with up to 1 year of work experience (11.9%), those who are currently studying (20%), and others.

The report further showed that students enrolling in coding bootcamps have a strong intent to gain technical knowledge (61.6%), followed by practical experience working on industry-relevant projects (33%), networking opportunities (10%), and interview practice (10%). 75.5% to 82% of students, respectively, said that having adequate guidance and interview preparations (live-coding, mock interviews, and hackathons) are particularly essential in getting the desired job.

“About 45.9% of the students who enrolled in the bootcamp did not seek any suggestions prior enrolling; the remaining 36.4% sought advice from friends and 16.3% from family; only 5% received counsel from the college faculty,” the study read.

