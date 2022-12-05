scorecardresearch
Over 93% of fresh graduates prefer online bootcamps to learn new skills for jobs, reveals FunctionUp survey￼

Further, 64.3% of survey respondents said bootcamps can be an effective way to acquire the practical skills required to launch their careers, the report suggested.

Written by FE Education
According to the survey, more than 61% of the total respondents were fresh college graduates.

While 93% of students looked at online bootcamps as a preferred way to learn new technical skills to get a job offer, over 76% of students agree that communication is critical during interviews along with technical knowledge, a Placement Survey by FunctionUp revealed. Further, 64.3% of survey respondents said bootcamps can be an effective way to acquire the practical skills required to launch their careers, the report suggested.

According to the survey, more than 61% of the total respondents were fresh college graduates, followed by candidates with up to 1 year of work experience (11.9%), those who are currently studying (20%), and others.

The report further showed that students enrolling in coding bootcamps have a strong intent to gain technical knowledge (61.6%), followed by practical experience working on industry-relevant projects (33%), networking opportunities (10%), and interview practice (10%). 75.5% to 82% of students, respectively, said that having adequate guidance and interview preparations (live-coding, mock interviews, and hackathons) are particularly essential in getting the desired job.

“About 45.9% of the students who enrolled in the bootcamp did not seek any suggestions prior enrolling; the remaining 36.4% sought advice from friends and 16.3% from family; only 5% received counsel from the college faculty,” the study read.

