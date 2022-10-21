How schools can help kids in tackling with learning problems

By Suseela Santhosh

Children need love, encouragement, and support, and for kids with learning challenges, such positive reinforcement can help ensure that they grow with a great sense of confidence, self-worth, and perseverance to achieve goals even when things are challenging.

What Are Learning Disabilities?

Some of the learning disabilities, children can face are:

Dyscalculia: A mathematical disability

Dysgraphia: A writing disability

Dyslexia: A reading disorder

Auditory and visual processing disorders: Sensory disabilities in which a person has normal vision and hearing but has difficulty understanding language.

Nonverbal learning disabilities: A neurological disorder that causes problems with visual-spatial, organizational, evaluative, intuitive, and holistic processing functions.

When searching for methods to help children with learning problems, remember that these methods should help children help themselves. As teachers, we should give children who have learning problems, the social and emotional tools they need to work through these challenges. Over a while, facing and overcoming a challenge such as a learning disability can help children grow resilient and stronger.

Lessons in schools can be adapted to accommodate the needs of students with learning disabilities such as dyslexia. These methods can be used to modify lessons in most subject areas to improve students’ understanding of tasks. They can also be helpful for most students who prefer a clear, structured educational program. Teachers should initiate open and honest communication with children. When children get a judgement-free space to express themselves they feel safe and heard.

Here are 6 strategies that schools can use to help children with learning problems:

Identify Learning Styles- There are 3 kinds of unique learning styles that each child has. Teachers must understand and personalize teaching that suits the needs of the child. The 3 learning styles are:

Auditory learner- A person who learns best by listening to sounds, music, and audio. They may love to draw, read, and write and are often good at spelling.

Kinesthetic learner- A person who learns best by engaging in a movement like art and craft, sports, and games. They may like sports, dance, drama, and arts and crafts.

Visual learner- A person who learns best through visual aids, flashcards, highlighted content, videos, and pictures. They may like music, languages, and performing on stage.

Help them achieve their goals with perseverance and hard work

Usually, children may find certain parts of their academics difficult even after putting in a lot of effort. It is important to understand that it may take time, hard work, and perseverance for children to get through these challenges. Teachers should help children set realistic and attainable short-term and long-term goals.

Let children repeat instructions

Teachers must rectify any kind of miscommunication before a child begins doing the work. Teachers must check and guide the student as he/she works to ensure that the work is being done correctly. Whatever they learn in schools should include specific, step-by-step instructions that are stated by the teacher and repeated by the student to avoid confusion and distress.

Reward children and use positive reinforcement

Schools should have a reward and positive reinforcement system in place that can help children stay motivated. This system can help in tracking their academic progress. Rewards and reinforcements should be catered to each child’s needs and differ according to their grade levels. This system should be maintained and required adjustments should be made from time to time.

Make use of assistive learning technology

Introduce modes of assistive technology in schools, especially for children who have learning problems. Audiobooks, graphic tools, word tools, tape recorders, talking calculators, optical character recognition software, text-to-speech, and speech-to-text software, and software to help with subjects like math can assist children who face learning challenges. These modes can help children become independent and also cope with their challenges.

Help children identify their strengths and interests

Let children engage in activities such as dance, sports, music, writing, etc to identify what they are good at. Their talents and skills will help build self-confidence and create positivity. Children will also be active, happy, and passionate. This will help them do well in other areas including academics.

It is vital to nurture and develop a good teacher-student relationship to help children with

learning difficulties. Children should not be discouraged or reprimanded, instead they should be made aware of their potential and capability. Teachers must be open-minded, positive, balanced, and flexible. This will help and guide them through challenges in academics and their everyday life.

The author is director at Vishwa Vidyapeeth Group of Schools. Views are personal.

Also Read: National Credit Framework; Centre’s piggy bank for students to democratise education

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn