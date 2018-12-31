Learning in 2018: A year that changed how we learn

Learning in 2018 (Illustration: Shyam Kumar Prasad)

By Venguswamy Ramaswamy

Industries are getting disrupted, rapid tech advances are making current competencies in the workforce obsolete, and the only option today is ‘lifelong learning’. Also, Gen Z has a set of unique behavioural attributes, and all this is shaping the needs of the education industry and forcing it to devise ways to deal with Gen Z. In essence, ‘learning is learning’.

Here are some trends that everyone—either in the industry of delivering learning or who has the responsibility to support learners—needs to prepare for.

Mass personalisation: One-size-fits-all concept is getting replaced by adaptive learning—this approach takes into consideration individual learner abilities, and the appropriate time to consume content, thereby enhancing quality of learning.

Nano-learning: The attention span of learners is shrinking. Students are unwilling to sit in sessions for hours. Lengthy, text-intensive, non-interactive learning content switches off Gen Z. Nano-learning or bite-sized learning is becoming a trend.

Data-driven learning: Every individual leaves a large footprint of her learning behaviour. Today, such interactions (learning better with video, preferring game format, etc) are acting as data sources for understanding the learner’s patterns and trends, for devising strategies to make learning more effective than before.

Self-paced learning: Learners have some nuances—in some subjects, they are slow, while in others they may have the ability to grasp fast. Taking this into consideration, the pace of the content is being adjusted according to strengths and weaknesses of students in specific subjects.

Addictive mechanisms: There are specific constructs—either in the content or in the learning platform—that attract a learner’s attention. These include ‘like’ or ‘comment’ buttons, challenges, capability to score and compete, win badges, and so on. So the focus of learning is transforming to include these constructs in the content to make learning more addictive.

Engaged or immersive learning: The learner today prefers content that includes games, puzzles and surprises embedded within. There is a growing trend of designing content using technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality to create immersive and engaging experiences.

Collaborative learning: Learning is no longer one-to-one interaction between the content and the learner. Instead, it is becoming an interaction between a group of people in a community construct where students can learn by debating on a common platform. This construct delinks the age-old practice of a student and a teacher. A teacher’s role is to facilitate learning, for learners learn from each other.

Lifelong learning: By 2022, 9% of Indians are expected to be employed in job roles that don’t exist today and 37% might be in new jobs. To prepare for this, we need to understand that learning is not discreet, but a continuous and connected process in which the needs of learners vary with time and stage of their life. Every moment provides a learning opportunity. Thus, there is a need to track the learning culture of an individual across different stages.

21st century skills: India is expected to form 25% of the world’s workforce by 2025. So we have to equip the country’s youth with 21st century skills, rather than specific domain skills. Today, learners are assessed on their ability to work in teams, be ethical in given scenarios, and be creative and assertive. The focus has to shift towards developing these capabilities.

Learning experience platform: Rendering content is not enough; instead, one needs to render experiences. The emphasis rests on developing a learner experience management system that uses engaging game cartridges to modulate experiences while delivering content. As we progress into a new year, we must have our energies focused on these evolving trends that are about to dominate the next set of years.

(The author is Global Head of TCS iON, a Tata Consultancy Services unit focused on education, assessment boards and SMBs)