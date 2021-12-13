LearnForACause: A purpose-driven learning initiative

Kamal Dutta, MD, India, Skillsoft, added that most learning initiatives tend to focus on the impact on the individual and thereby impacting the workplace culture and the business.

‘Learn for a cause’, a purpose-driven learning initiative has till now enabled 17 leading organisations in the country to give back to the community, while helping employees in their own company to upskill themselves. This initiative was created by People Matters in partnership with Skillsoft, Akshaya Patra, and Concern India Foundation.

People Matters said that each course completed through this initiative has contributed directly to the community, and 16,128 meals for underprivileged children were donated and 100 young women were sponsored with education and employability.

“At its heart, this initiative is a unique attempt to bring about social impact while you learn. It’s an opportunity for organisations to meaningfully contribute back to their community, while bringing about transformational business change as you volunteer and learn,” said Ester Martinez, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, People Matters Media.

Kamal Dutta, MD, India, Skillsoft, added that most learning initiatives tend to focus on the impact on the individual and thereby impacting the workplace culture and the business. “But the pandemic helped rethink the impact that we could have on the larger community and that’s the vision that fuelled ‘Learn for a cause’,” he said.

Organisations that participated in this initiative include UST Global, Bharat Petroleum, Bata, Raymond, Tata Chemicals, Capita, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Electronics, Bajaj Auto, MakeMyTrip, Evalueserve, Ncourage, Rallis India, Spark Minda, Emerson and HCCB.