Learner’s Park:  ‘Schools are more diverse and inclusive than before’, says, Atulya Kaushik on India’s education system

Atulya Kaushik, Co-founder & CEO of PrepInsta, shares his views on pros and cons of the education system in India with FE Education Online.

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

There are many aspects of today’s education system that are strengths and have the potential to be very beneficial for students. Some of the best things about today’s education system include:

Access to technology: Many schools today have access to technology and resources that can help enhance the learning experience. This includes things like computers, tablets, and interactive whiteboards, which can be used to engage students and make learning more interactive and dynamic.

Personalized learning: Many schools are now using personalized learning approaches, which aim to tailor the learning experience to the needs and abilities of each individual student. This can be especially beneficial for students who may have struggled in traditional classroom settings.

Diversity and inclusion: Schools today are often more diverse and inclusive than ever before, which can be a positive for students who may have previously felt marginalized or underrepresented in the educational system.

Opportunities for extracurricular activities: Many schools offer a range of extracurricular activities for students, including sports, music, drama, and clubs, which can be a great way for students to explore their interests and develop new skills.

Access to higher education: The education system today provides many opportunities for students to pursue higher education, including college and university degrees, which can open up a wide range of career and personal development opportunities.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

It is difficult to identify a single thing that should change in the education system, as different people may have different opinions about what is most important to focus on.

However, one aspect of the education system that many people believe should be improved is access to quality education.

This means ensuring that all students, regardless of their socio-economic background or location, have access to good schools and teachers, and that they have the resources and support they need to succeed. Improving access to quality education can help to close the achievement gap between different groups of students and ensure that all students have the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Other areas that may be worth considering for improvement in the education system include teacher training and professional development, curricula and teaching methods, and the use of technology in the classroom.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?



Digital technologies have played a significant role in the evolution of the education system in recent years. The use of digital technologies in education, also known as edtech, has increased significantly in recent years, and it has the potential to transform the way that education is delivered and experienced.

One of the main ways that digital technologies have impacted the education system is by making it more convenient and accessible. With the widespread availability of the internet and mobile devices, students can now access educational resources and materials from anywhere, at any time. This has made it possible for students to learn at their own pace, and it has opened up new possibilities for distance learning and online education.

Digital technologies have also had a significant impact on the way that education is delivered. Many schools and universities now use a range of digital tools and platforms to facilitate teaching and learning, such as learning management systems, virtual classrooms, and online collaboration tools. These tools can help to make the learning process more interactive and engaging, and they can also facilitate the sharing of resources and knowledge between students and teachers.

Finally, digital technologies have also had an impact on the way that educational institutions assess and evaluate student learning. Many schools and universities now use digital tools and platforms to administer tests and quizzes, and to track and monitor student progress. This can help to provide a more accurate and detailed picture of student learning and can help to identify areas where students may need additional support.

Overall, the role of digital technologies in the evolution of the education system has been significant, and it is likely to continue to grow and evolve in the coming years.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?



While digital technologies have the potential to transform the education system and provide many benefits, there are also some disadvantages to consider. One disadvantage is that not all students have equal access to technology. In some cases, students may not have access to the internet or to appropriate devices, such as computers or tablets, which can limit their ability to participate in online learning or to access digital educational resources. This can create a digital divide that can exacerbate existing inequalities in the education system.

Another disadvantage of digital technologies in education is that they can be distracting and may not be suitable for all learners. Some students may find it difficult to focus on their studies when they are using digital devices, and they may be more likely to multitask or be distracted by notifications and other online activities. This can make it more challenging for students to learn effectively and may impact their performance.

Finally, there is also a risk that the reliance on digital technologies in education may lead to a reduction in face-to-face interactions and socialization, which can be important for student development. While digital technologies can facilitate communication and collaboration, they may not fully replace the benefits of in-person interactions and may not provide the same level of support and guidance.

Overall, it is important to recognize that digital technologies have both advantages and disadvantages in education, and it is important to carefully consider their use and to ensure that they are used in a way that maximizes their benefits while minimizing their potential negative impacts.

What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

It is said that “Smart workers are better than hard workers but you cannot deny the fact that Hardwork is the key to success”. However, here are a few general pieces of advice that may be helpful for students as they consider their career options:

Explore your interests and passions: It can be helpful to start by thinking about what you enjoy doing and what you are good at. This can help you identify potential career paths that align with your interests and strengths.

Research different career options: Once you have identified some potential areas of interest, it can be helpful to learn more about the specific career paths and job duties associated with those fields. This can help you understand what you might be doing on a day-to-day basis and whether a particular career is a good fit for you.

Gain relevant experience: Many employers look for candidates who have relevant experience in their field of interest. Consider taking on internships or part-time jobs that will give you the opportunity to gain practical experience and build your skills and knowledge.

Network and seek advice: Building relationships with people in your field of interest can be a great way to learn about different career paths and to get advice on how to break into a particular industry. Consider reaching out to people in your network or joining professional organizations to meet people in your field.

Be open to new opportunities: Keep an open mind and be willing to consider opportunities that may not have been part of your initial plan. Sometimes unexpected opportunities can lead to exciting and rewarding career paths.