Learner’s Park; Uniformity in the process of imparting education key challenge, says AK Srikanth of KLAY

AK Srikanth, CEO, KLAY, shares his views on opportunities and challenges of the Indian education system with FE Education Online.

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

Despite all the criticisms on the education system, and some points justifiably so, the fact remains the education system in India at its best does produce world class professionals in every field. I think the problem is more with the uniformity in the process of imparting education – some institutes are comparable with the world’s best, while the others lag far behind. When we get it right, we really ace it! The multitude of options available to students today is definitely something we can count on as a success.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

I would like the system to become far more holistic in what it offers students. The NEP is a step in the right direction, but I think from preschool onwards, children should be systematically exposed to as much humanities and arts as they are to traditional subjects like Sciences.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

Post pandemic, I think we are starting to see the effects of digital evolutions in the classroom. Use of gamification in primary schools, all the way to digital learning modules for university students, there is a slow but certain role that digital is starting to play in helping the student assimilate better.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

Digital cannot be a replacement for the physical classroom – something we learnt during the pandemic years. It can enhance the physical classroom, but cannot replace the social interactions and touch points that a physical classroom offers. Also, owing to its cost, and the non-uniform availability of networks, the implementation has not been to the last mile in many cases.

What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

In another age and time, a career option meant Engineering, Medicine or Chartered Accountancy. I think there is a plethora of options available to you today – and each one is a viable career option. My advice would be to explore all that you can, and go where the heart seeks to go. Where your interest lies is where you should try to be.