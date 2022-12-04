Learner’s Park; Technology democratising education for all, says Prashant Mishra of TechXR Innovations

Prashant Mishra, founder, director, TechXR Innovations, shared his views on opportunities and challenges of the Indian education system with FE Education Online.

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

E-learning is the best feature of today’s education which provides vast scope for students to learn from various sources at their convenience. With the advancement in technology, education is finding its practical purpose. Educational institutes are using smart classrooms to deliver better learning experiences on 2D screens. Learning and knowledge have transferred from Text scriptures to textbooks with images and then to video-based learning. This transition happened as Technology is getting better day by day and helping students to visualise challenging concepts. Adoption of technology by Educators in making education more interesting, engaging and accessible to the masses. There are many free online resources where students can learn whatever they wish and can innovate. The democratisation of learning through technology is the best thing about today’s education system.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the education system?

Educational institutes should implement a proactive approach by early adoption of upcoming technologies. Interactive and Immersive learning should be introduced to all educational institutes, which can bring practical learning to life completely through Augmented and Virtual Reality, where a student not only learns but experiences the concept. Through immersive learning, even topics such as launching an aircraft, animal dissection or the working of nuclear plants can be experienced as it is virtually. Though extremely potential, immersive learning needs expensive high-end devices to experience AR/VR.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

Technology has been a great boon in taking education out of the rut of chalk-talk and rote learning of yore. Digital education has helped bring out the practical purpose of education which earlier stood as mere mugging of facts to score a centum. Students can learn anything from anywhere and can even learn from great mentors across the globe. For instance, a student may also learn from Havard online. With a sound understanding, students become ingenious innovators. Thanks to Technology.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

Digital education is prone to technical issues that can arise anytime and affect the learning process. Digital learning means more screen time. Spending long hours onscreen can have adverse effects on students’ eyes. Self-learning in digital needs focus, perseverance, self-motivation and time-management skills, as the internet can be very distracting. Anything if used in excess shall certainly have its own setbacks.

What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

Smart work is the secret to success. Students must thoroughly explore all career options and discover their field of passion. Whatever field you opt for, keep yourself updated on the latest trends and technology to grow well. For instance, learning Augmented and Virtual Reality is the current trending technology that could boost students’ intellectual and economic value. AR/VR finds practical use cases across all industries; anyone can learn it.

