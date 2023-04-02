Learner’s Park; Sumit Kumar of TeamLease on Indian education system

Sumit Kumar, chief business officer, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, shares his views on opportunities and challenges of the Indian education system with FE Education Online.

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

Diverse opportunities is the best thing in today’s education system. The youth today has the power to choose from a diverse range of courses and career opportunities. Whether it is a vocational course, digital marketing, music, new age technologies, there are many choices that the youth can indulge in and purse their passion. Overall, the education system is constantly evolving and improving, with a greater focus on providing accessible and relevant learning opportunities to prepare individuals for the future workforce.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

There has been a shift in the system which occurred as a result of the New Education Policy, which places a focus on capability building in addition to gaining knowledge. This is critical for increasing employability. Degree Apprenticeships are the game changer in this space which focuses on both skills and knowledge, through on the job learning, which helps one build cognitive skills such as critical thinking and decision making.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

Digitization has made quality education accessible, customisable, and affordable. It is a game changer in the education system, which has helped not just the first time learners but also employed learners. In line with the simple online courses like MOOCs which have been there for many years, innovation in the learning platforms has made online learning exciting. Overall, digital technology has opened up new opportunities for education, providing greater access, flexibility, personalization, and collaboration. However, it is important to recognize that technology is a tool, and it is up to educators to use it effectively to support learning and teaching.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

While digital technology has brought many benefits to education, there are also some potential disadvantages that should be considered:

Limited Access: Not all students have equal access to digital devices and the internet, which can create a digital divide and exacerbate existing educational inequalities. This has also lead to tremendous learning loss during the pandemic which has a cascading effect.

Dependence: Over-reliance on digital technology can lead to a lack of critical thinking and problem-solving skills, as students may rely on technology to solve problems instead of developing their own cognitive abilities.

Privacy and Security: The use of digital technology in education raises concerns about data privacy and security, especially when it comes to storing and sharing sensitive student information.

It’s important to note that these potential disadvantages can be mitigated with careful planning and implementation of digital technology in education. Efforts are required to put in to bridge this divide. Government along with a few non-profit organizations are working on this.

What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

There should be focus on building employability rather than just focusing on qualification as this will help students develop their skills, build up their resume, and make valuable connections. On the job learning is the best method to gain employable skills, hence students must focus on courses which offer good industry exposure.