Learner’s Park; Simarpreet Singh of JIS Group on dynamics of education system in India

Sardar Simarpreet Singh, director of JIS Group shares his views on opportunities and challenges of the Indian education system with FE Education Online.

1. What is the best thing about today’s education system?

To make learning interesting and interactive for students, modern education involves a wide range of computer technologies, internet, plus projection sessions. Students are encouraged to interact with the outside world and evaluate everything that occurs in various sectors of life. The real application of the theoretical concepts that students have studied is demonstrated for them in the proper sectors and firms. These techniques effectively increase student involvement and raise the standard of learning.

2. What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

Undoubtedly the Indian government as well as the educational institutions have adapted several modern learning methodologies, yet, there remain a number of loopholes that need to be addressed & resolved. “Marks “is still the determining factor for a student’s future. Performance fear is evidently one of the key reasons behind a

student’s poor grades.

Thus assessments based on a student’s engagement in class, assignments, interpersonal and leadership abilities, and extracurricular activities should be prioritized over a three-hour test.

3. What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

The whole education system has been significantly transformed by the means of “digititalisation” which with the help of technologically augmented classrooms, have reached almost every doorstep with internet as the medium. Education has thus been freed from geographical boundaries.

4. What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

In a physical classroom the two-way feedback channel is way more organic and rapid than a virtual class which thus lowers the efficiency of e-learning.

5. What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

Understand your own shortcomings and have confidence in your own abilities. Recognise your potential and continue pursuing your aspirations even if the world stops believing in you.

