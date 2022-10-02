Learner’s Park; Shrey Mishra of XR Central on different aspects of Indian education system

Shrey Mishra, founder, director, XR Central, shares his views on opportunities and challenges of the Indian education system with FE Education Online.

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

The current education system of India has many advantages and it certainly has come a long way. I think some of the key aspects are the fact that it is Compulsory Education.

Compulsory Education is one of the best features of the modern education system in India. Every child has to pass class 10th to get employment or higher studies. As a result, you will find that all poor children are getting equal opportunity to learn in school.

The education in India is very affordable when compared to other countries in the world. Due to this reason, every parent can fulfill their dream of giving their child the best education and a secure future.

Indian syllabus covers a vast area of education. The modern curriculum comprises a holistic learning approach and doesn’t just limit itself to core subjects. Schools now tend to focus more on acquiring skills in technology, communication, critical-thinking and problem solving. There is also enough emphasis on cultural studies and society. These aspects help children understand the problems that many communities face and they get an idea as to how they can use their knowledge for the betterment of the same.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

While there are a lot of positives, I strongly believe that the teachers need to be paid better salaries in the school and education system to attract better talent. Also a lot of reskilling is needed for teachers as well so that they are adept with the latest in the education or digital systems.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

Digital has made education more accessible due to technological advancements. The pandemic has brought about a revolution in the field of education. There are new and innovative platforms where one can pursue higher education and the geographical constraints are not a factor anymore. Gaming and Metaverse will take education to the next level and make it more immersive.

What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

My advice to students would be to focus on working on creative problem solving and critical thinking. In terms of the career options my simple suggestion would be for them to be open to learn and flexible in an ever changing world of technology and skill-sets.

