Learner’s Park: Schools are now focused on developing students’ emotional skills, says Daviender Narang of Jaipuria Institute of Management

Daviender Narang, director at Jaipuria Institute of Management shares his views on opportunities and challenges of the education system in India with FE Education Online

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

One positive aspect of today’s education system is that it is more inclusive and diverse than it has been in the past. There is a greater emphasis on promoting equality and providing education to students from a variety of backgrounds, including those with disabilities, those from low-income families, and those who speak languages other than English.

Additionally, technology has revolutionised the way we teach and learn, providing more opportunities for distance learning and personalised instruction. Online resources and tools can enhance the learning experience and provide students with access to educational content that was previously unavailable.

Furthermore, there is a growing recognition of the importance of social-emotional learning and its impact on academic success. Schools are now more focused on developing students’ interpersonal and emotional skills, such as empathy, communication, and self-awareness, which are essential for personal growth and success in the workplace.

What is the one thing that you would like to change about the education system today?

One of the major issues facing the education system today is unequal access to quality education, especially for students from low-income families or underprivileged communities. There is a significant achievement gap between students from different socioeconomic backgrounds, and this gap has been linked to a range of factors such as inadequate funding, insufficient resources, and teacher shortages.

Therefore, one thing that could be improved in the education system is addressing this achievement gap by providing more resources and support to students who are at a disadvantage. This could include increasing funding for schools in low-income areas, providing access to quality teachers and learning resources, and investing in programs that promote equity and inclusivity.

Additionally, there is a need to promote more personalised learning approaches that cater to the unique needs and strengths of each student. This could involve using technology to create adaptive learning experiences, providing more individualised feedback, and offering alternative pathways to learning that caters to diverse learning styles and abilities.

Ultimately, many factors contribute to the success of an education system, and it requires a multi-faceted approach to create a more equitable and effective system that can benefit all students.

What is the role that digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

Digital technology has played a significant role in the evolution of the education system in recent years. It has transformed the education system by providing access to information, promoting personalised learning, enabling collaboration and communication, offering flexibility and convenience, and enhancing classroom teaching.

This technology has made it easier for students to access information and educational resources from anywhere in the world. The internet provides access to a vast amount of information, and digital tools such as e-books and online libraries make it easier for students to access this information.

Also, Digital technology has enabled the creation of adaptive learning systems that can personalise the learning experience based on each student’s needs, strengths, and learning style. These systems can provide feedback, track progress, and offer customised learning activities.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

One of the biggest disadvantages of digital technology in education is the digital divide, which refers to the unequal distribution of technology and internet access among different socioeconomic groups. Students from low-income families or underserved communities may not have access to the same digital tools and resources as their peers, which can widen the achievement gap.

Digital technology can also be a source of distraction for students, with the constant notifications, social media, and other online activities competing for their attention. This can affect their ability to focus and manage their time effectively. The use of technology in education raises concerns about privacy and security, as students’ personal information and data may be at risk of being compromised or misused.

What is the career advice that you would like to give to students?

Identify the skills that are required for your desired career and work on developing them. This could involve taking courses, attending workshops or conferences, or pursuing additional education. Take the time to discover your interests and passions, as they will help guide you towards a career that you will find fulfilling and enjoyable. Try to gain practical experience in the field or industry that you are interested in.

This could be through internships, volunteer work, or part-time jobs. It will not only give you a better understanding of the industry but also make you more marketable to employers.

Ultimately, finding the right career path requires a combination of self-exploration, practical experience, and ongoing learning and development. With dedication, perseverance, and a willingness to learn and adapt, students can find rewarding and fulfilling careers that align with their interests and strengths.