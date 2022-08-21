Learner’s Park; Sachin Sandhir of GenLeap on different aspects of India’s education system

Sachin Sandhir, founder and CEO, GenLeap shares his views on opportunities and obstacles of Indian education system with FE Education Online.

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

One of the best things is that it brings forth the true essence of education. If you see, university derives from ‘universitas’ (latin) meaning ‘the whole or entire world’. Similarly in India, ‘Vishwavidhyalay’ means ‘a school of global learning’. Both the words have found a new dimension with the expansion and penetration of technology, access to digital learning and awareness at a global level, making the world an oasis for the learner.

At all levels of education, the learner is no longer bounded by a region, language, economic status or an institution to learn or understand something. Globally, the education system is living up to its name where anyone and everyone can access the knowledge generated in huge volumes on a daily level.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

While technology has brought the learner and educator at par when it comes to the power of decision-making, it is still driven by external factors. Historically, we have seen that the demand in the industry leads to the advent of a specific branch/specialisation in education. Right from the British rule, where education was reformed to feed the demand for office clerical staff, to tech-oriented courses in AI and ML to meet the demand of the industry. The learner also follows this trend. While logically it might seem right, still it may interrupt the core purpose of education, that is to become a better version of ourselves. If a fish is expected to climb the tree as that is the current trend, job dissatisfaction and ‘great resignation’ will continue to be. A deep-down drastic shift to an inside-out approach in decision-making is the need of the hour. Only then the learner will be liberated to be the best version of themselves.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

In the past few years, technological advancement has taken a leap that was otherwise expected in years. Education at all levels had to move online in a matter of days. The learners across had to adopt and adapt within weeks. This has removed all inhibitions attached to online learning and raised a lot of interest in online learning, to acquire new skills and move ahead in the formal learning path as well.

Digital learning has shifted the pressure to the educator to make the learning experience as engaging as possible. Bite-sized learning and personalization is becoming the key. For faculty, it is less about being ‘a sage on stage’ and more about being ‘a guide on the side’ using simulation tools, classroom response systems and virtual reality to effectively guide the learners on their journey.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

As humans, we continue to be social creatures and crave human interactions. The most meaningful learning mostly occurs in the discussions beyond the classrooms with the peers and faculty. The charm of a campus life where people, personalities and communities are built, is difficult to be replicated in the digital medium.

What career advice would you like to give students?

Only one – Look within. To a generation that is obsessed with I, me, myself, it is saddening to see FOMO set in or follow the herd mentality when it comes to picking a career/education. Take time out to deep dive and understand who you are, figure out your strengths, how do you relate externally and what are the things you never get bored of doing. The answers will play the path to finding your purpose in life which will lead to a better career choice.

