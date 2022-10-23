Learner’s Park; Rise and shine, Mayurakshi Das of Elixir AI to students

Mayurakshi Das, founder, CEO, Elixir AI, shares his views on opportunities and challenges of the Indian education system with FE Education Online.

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

What I truly appreciate about our Indian education system, is the depth of knowledge that it imparts. India, since the outset, has managed to infuse or hold on to aspects of tradition in many integral parts of our daily life; traditional methods of teaching in our education system are no different. With so much focus on learning our theory, working on our handwriting, and keen attention to spellings and grammar, such traditional teachings will always set our students a class apart when they enter the bigger world.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

We could really benefit from the introduction of more cosmopolitan subjects, such as World History. I see no reason why we should be forced to study regional languages and history of a particular state when we are all “Indians,” and do not exclusively belong to any particular state.

Another element I would like to add to the education system; soft skills training. Learning to harness such an ability from a young age can enable our young students to grow into refined, respected, and truly personable adults, this will be our greatest asset.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

Digital tech has transformed the world into an enormous uber-connected platform. Students now have at the tip of their fingers access to all the information and knowledge available in the world. Those students willing to behave like a sponge and soak up all this quality information will be the ones who go on to form and shape the future.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

The biggest disadvantage or bane of digital tech in education is the misuse of gadgets. We see kids squandering all the potential they have on mindless activities, perpetually distracted by their gadgets, which could otherwise be used to enhance the manner in which they receive their education.

What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

A few pieces of advice I would like to leave with students –The world is your stage. There is literally NO avenue that is closed for you. Apply perspective, and proceed step by step. For example – if you are from the rural areas, aspire to come to a Tier 1 city first, and gain hands-on experience. Then move on to the second step, be it pursuing a better job or better education.

Don’t look to go overseas just for the heck of it or as some like to call it, “the experience.” Understand the benefits and disadvantages first, because wrong decisions here could result in inescapable financial burdens at the beginning of your career, which will weigh you down greatly. Lastly, do not compare with your peers. Everyone progresses at their own pace, stick to yours, no matter how slow or fast.

Also Read: India a leader in skills expansion of national curriculum, reveals LEF study

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn