Learner’s Park; Rajesh Panda of Corporate Gurukul on dynamics of education system in India

Rajesh Panda, founder and managing director, Corporate Gurukul shares his views on opportunities and challenges of the Indian education system with FE Education Online.

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

Answer: The core pillars of the Indian education system that are now led by the purpose-driven National Education Policy of India 2020 (NEP 2020) and recently announced ‘PM Schools for Rising India’ promise to change the very face of the education sector in the country in the coming years. Besides these strategic initiatives, the renewed focus of both public and private education institutions on developing world-class educators and infrastructure is bridging the long-standing issue of mediocre mentors and average facilities faced by schools and colleges. In addition, concerted efforts led by digital technologies are paving the way for a seamless learning environment for students. Summarily, the combination of strategic policies and focused execution has become a game-changer and can be easily counted as the best thing that could have happened to our education system.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

Answer: The focus on the adoption of a “hybrid learning” approach is the critical need of the hour. With the rise in the popularity of e-learning, digital technologies have occupied the centre stage and as a result, these have started getting precedence over conventional classroom and curriculum-based learning. While the digitization of education is important, it must not be seen as a replacement for conventional approaches. The right perspective on e-learning is to consider it as an enabler to conventional methods which should be integrated with classroom methods to enhance the grasping capacities of students. Therefore, I would like to bring back focus on physical, classroom-based collaborative and experiential learning which optimally utilizes digital platforms such as Content Management Systems (CMS) and Learning Management Systems (LMS) to drive the next level of growth in the education sector.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

Answer: Undoubtedly digital transformation has played a key role in the evolution of the education system from ‘teaching to learning’. Thanks to the interactive, immersive, and enthralling capabilities of digitization, both educators and students have benefited tremendously from the emergence of the digital education ecosystem. While technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are helping educators get more quality time to teach, students are gaining a lot from metaverse, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) to grasp things by virtually experiencing them. In addition, schools, colleges, and other educational and vocational institutions are making the most of digital platforms to streamline their academic and administrative processes to deliver a seamless learning experience to students.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

Answer: Like any other technology, the digitisation of the education system comes with its own share of disadvantages. Especially when it comes to young learners, one has to be very careful as excessive use of digital devices can wreak havoc on their psychology and impact their learning capabilities and productivity. In addition to psychological impacts, unrestrained use of digital technologies can lead to several physiological problems including weakening of eyesight, altering posture, and obesity among learners. The way out of all these issues is moderation – the use of digital technology and devices under the structured monitoring of mentors and parents. However, achieving the desired efficiency in moderation is quite a tough task and requires rigorous focus and tenacity to produce desired results.

What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

Answer: India is an emerging superpower and with its GDP overtaking the UK recently, opportunities are plenty and only going to increase in the future. The forward-looking initiatives of the Indian government coupled with an encouraging policy framework are further catalyzing the growth opportunities for aspirants cutting across the business sectors and industrial domains. In order to leverage these chances, students should focus on strengthening their basics and work hard on acquiring key skills relevant to their field of study and specialization. This, if coupled with self-belief and courage to pursue their passion, can create wonders! They must also focus on experiential learning and put special emphasis on excelling in life skills such as communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and innovation among others.

