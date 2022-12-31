Learner’s Park; P Giridhar Kini  of Manipal Academy of Higher Education on transformation of India’s education system

P Giridhar Kini, registrar of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), shares his views on dynamics of the education system in India with FE Education Online.

1) What is the best thing about today’s education system?

The COVID-19 pandemic brought a paradigm shift across every sector. The concept of ‘Online’ in all aspects of life became more prominent. Especially, in the field of education, COVID 19 accelerated digital integration by 4X. In the initial phase, the teaching community faced some challenges, while adapting to the pedagogy of online teaching. In the initial stages of adoption, faculty / teachers were still not comfortable with teaching online, today however, is a different story. Faculty / Teachers have not only become comfortable with online teaching but also inclined to use a blended mode of learning in the coming days to augment learning outcomes for students. This digitization (which the NEP has also promoted) is going to revolutionize the education system.

From a student perspective, a wide range of courses and interdisciplinary subjects have been introduced by colleges. Furthermore, the online world has made education more affordable, convenient, and accessible to students. Students today can gain more knowledge and experience by utilising both online learning strategies and offline learning sessions through practical training.

2. What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

The National Education Policy (2020) has laid a strong framework to scale the education ecosystem. One of the primary aspects is skill and vocation-based learning because it encourages students to think outside the box and explore new ideas in order to solve/approach a specific problem. Industry oriented learning will also prepare students better for future jobs roles. The need of the hour currently is to encourage and fast track NEP implementation.

3) What is the role that digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

The use of digital technology has changed education in profound ways, not only making education accessible to all, even in remote parts of the world, but also allowing users to stay on top of the latest developments without leaving their homes. With online education becoming a new normal, students/teachers have information in abundance, with easy access, and this has transformed the content and methods of learning.

With digital incoming into picture, the standard and regular ways of imparting education will transform. Through the use of digital, students have access to lecture videos, simulations, applications, and books that make the learning process much more engaging.

4) What has been the disadvantage of digital integration in education?

There are numerous benefits to using digital in the education system; however, there are a few drawbacks that must be considered. The main disadvantage of digital in education is that it has taken a significant toll on both students’ and teachers’ mental and physical health. Since most students turn off the camera and go about their other activities, they become distracted, causing a significant drop in concentration levels. Other challenges that students face include excessive screen time and overloading their minds with too much information at once, which makes it difficult for them to store everything at once.

5) What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

In the real world, life differs from what it was like as a student. It is impossible to avoid failures and challenges. However, if a person focuses on their strengths and uses their weaknesses to improve themselves, nothing is impossible. Every course has its value in the industry, so students should always enrol in a course that they are truly passionate about.