Learner’s Park; Amit Kapoor of Eupheus Learning on different aspects of India’s education system

Amit Kapoor, co-founder, Eupheus Learning shares his views on scopes of the Indian education system with FE Education Online.

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

Indian education in the BC era attracted foreign students in a wide array of subjects, including literature, logic, language, practical sciences, etc., and provided a purpose led infrastructure, as well as extremely talented educators. Once again, the Indian education system is well underway to becoming the best in the world by 2047. With the transformational NEP 2020, the ministry of education has carved out a clear directive and the recently announced PM SHRI initiative by the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This underlines the government’s dedication to forming Model School Centres, digitising them, and exhibiting a seamless learning environment for students across India. Additionally, it will equip students with the knowledge that will prepare them for the 21st century. This positive momentum will be the lighthouse of this transformation.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

That online education will change the schooling system of India. School is the safest place to learn. Distractions and disruptions like a pandemic cannot evolve a parallel education system. Technology and digitization are enablers to the purposeful education needs of today. It can never be a replacement. The initiatives being announced by the government, paired with the global health crisis, encourage educational institutions to accelerate their digital adoption and automation. Hence, creating a learning continuum for the learners. Our educational solution should have a “Classroom-first and a Curriculum-focused” approach, enabling educators to create a learning environment designed to deliver Content Management System (CMS) and Learning Management System (LMS) on a unified platform. And the school administrators gain the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) ability from the same platform, thereby becoming a platform of substance, benefiting all stakeholders alike – Principals, Teachers, Parents and Students.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

Digitisation and automation play a key role of offering scalability and data analytics for improving the performance metrics of any system. For the education system as well, while the educators benefit by performing all non-teaching tasks through the help of tech thereby gaining more time at hand to depute towards the quality of education. The deployment of AI and AR is helping bring alive a classroom engagement or virtual learning and keeping the educator-learner engagement high. The learners on the other hand get access to uninterrupted source of learning aids which are interesting, holistic, engaging and contemporary, assisting their personal learning style. Parents can contribute purposefully to their child’s education by keeping a track of their progress and providing the necessary assistance at-home. And the Principals as well as the administrator can do an efficient school management through this digitized environment. Faster the adoption of digitization by a school, faster is the progress of their community of students and parents.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

It’s an interesting conundrum. While the digital and mobile first generation is comfortable with tech, however, easy access to digital environment and content can prove to be detrimental to a young learners’ growth, if not moderated. Hence, it requires an equally strong adoption by the earlier generation as well to provide this moderation to the current generation. And this may not be easy. Like a structured learning environment and aids (for e.g., school and textbooks), structuring access to required and necessary content digitally is tough at an individual level. Hence, digitisation is necessary, however, it’ll require much deeper interaction and engagement between conventional infrastructure to collaborate with the modern tech world.

What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

True growth happens when an individual finds good compensation in their respective passion. With the transformational NEP 2020, and the emphasis on skill discovery very early on will help each student find their true potential to excel in their chosen passion. While the policy framework will open directions, educational institutes and edtech companies will have to collaborate and develop, deploy and track the progress of new age skills in the curriculum. ‘Communication’, ‘Creativity’, ‘Critical Thinking’ and ‘Collaboration’ are the tenets of 21st Century skills and it is a responsibility of every school to provide this environment within their school.

Also Read: State can’t curtail fundamental right to establish educational institutes by executive order: SC

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn