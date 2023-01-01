Learner’s Park; Nirvaan Birla of Birla Brainiacs on opportunities and challenges of Indian education system

Nirvaan Birla, founder, director, Birla Brainiacs, shares his views on opportunities and challenges of the Indian education system with FE Education Online.

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

In today’s education system, students can learn much faster, and we should be thankful for the dynamic nature of modern schooling. Students gain a deeper understanding through engagement with professors. Another benefit is allowing pupils to engage in physical activity to increase their productivity. In addition to helping pupils learn more, today’s education encourages interaction and socialisation. Students learn to be creative, diligent, and patient through extracurricular activities, leisure pursuits, drama, and the arts. This is one of the things that encourages students to enjoy going to school.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

Despite the fact that today’s education system is the fastest way to learn, we must acknowledge that specific changes need to be implemented in the system. It’s not necessarily about becoming a powerful, wealthy individual. The topic should be humanism. The students need to be taught in-depth lessons about life’s ideals and instilled with humanistic values. They need to learn that success isn’t based on wealth and that life has much more to offer than material possessions.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

In digital education, students can examine the information they need to know to look for and use online resources. It significantly enhances their productivity, learning capacity, and efficiency. Many learning management systems have emerged due to digital technology in education (LMS). These LSMs have encouraged the use of virtual classrooms where teachers can engage with students in real-time, exchange resources, provide lectures, evaluate students’ learning, gather feedback, and respond to their questions.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

In the digital mode of education, cheating through various means remains one of the primary drawbacks of online learning. Online students are more likely to cheat on exams than on-campus students because they take exams at home and on personal computers. Technical glitches like audio-video problems during the classes are also a drawback in the digital system of education. The quality of internet connections has been increasing significantly worldwide, and consumer electronics have substantially improved.

What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

An ideal student should always aim high and never lose motivation. Always strive to be your best self. Recognise your errors and have faith in your talents. This will enable you to grow and keep your determination to pursue your objectives. Ultimately, success can be attained by aiming for greatness. To make your vast dreams come true, take action. Do what makes you happy and embrace it.