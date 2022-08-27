Learner’s Park; Rajiv R Thakur of Jaipuria School of Business on changing phase of India’s education system

Rajiv R Thakur, director general, Jaipuria School of Business, shares his views on opportunities and challenges of the Indian education system with FE Education Online.

-What is the best thing about today’s education system?

There are many good things about today’s education system. The emergence of digital platforms have facilitated wider reach and penetration of education. There has been a diversification in disciplines and the NEP 2020 is opening new vistas of flexibility in curriculum and choice of subjects. The policy allows students to attend college in phases and earn credit points in academic bank of credit. New pedagogy is being introduced across institutions and there are new global opportunities for students from socio-economically disadvantaged section of society.

– What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

Half-hearted implementation of policies, plans and ideas is one thing I would like to see change in the system. I also wish to see greater inclusivity in today’s education system with students from diverse backgrounds coming together for a shared learning experience. There is also a nagging apprehension that the National Education Policy grand plan may not materialize because of poor implementation. There are several challenges to be overcome – poor infrastructure, lack of awareness, resistance to change, inadequate capacity building and insufficient financial resources. The implementation of NEP has to be done at the scale and scope of the Green Revolution and White Revolution witnessed earlier in India.

– What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

Digital technology has played a significant role in taking education to the length and breadth of the country. Digital, by the virtue of being web based, allows global reach of education. Using the digital tools, students and teachers across countries and continents can connect for a teaching and learning experience. The digital is also eco-friendly as it leads to the saving of paper and reduces the felling of trees.

– What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

Despite all its advantages, the digital technology does have its down side. There are questions about the engagement of students in online learning. Attention span of the students is already low, and now the writing skills are suffering because of the over-reliance on digital. Lack of equal access to ICT has now created digital divide between the digital haves and have-nots. In the digital mode, the social-emotional development of students is also compromised due to lack of peer bonding, in-person interaction and physical activities.

– What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

Students should make an informed choice after considering their interest, stream and aptitude. They should develop competencies as per the emerging opportunity areas in the corporate world. CTC shouldn’t be the criterion of a career initially. Rather try to create a good job profile for yourself. Learn and develop competencies on job. Get certifications from the industry. Build a good CV and grow. Develop T-shaped skills by picking at least one specialization and develop expertise in collaborative work in diversified areas.

