Learner’s park; NEP 2020 is the best thing happened to the Indian education system, says Anish Srikrishna of TimesPro.

Anish Srikrishna, CEO at TimesPro shares his views on opportunities and challenges of the education system in India with FE Education Online

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is the best thing to have happened to the Indian education system in recent times, particularly higher education. It outlines the vision for India’s educational future, with an emphasis on holistic and multidisciplinary education. The policy encourages the integration of vocational education and experiential learning to help students gain real-world skills and increase their employability. The policy also emphasises on technology-enabled education, recognising the potential of technology to improve education quality and increase access to it. It encourages the integration of technology in teaching and learning processes, the development of digital infrastructure, and the use of online platforms for education delivery.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

Not a change, but I would like to see more collaboration between Academia, EdTech platforms and Industry to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application. This could involve the development and co-development of industry-relevant courses, guest lectures by industry experts, and industry-academia partnerships for research and innovation. A greater emphasis on practical and skill-based learning would help to improve the standard of higher education in India, making graduates more industry-ready and working professionals more growth-ready.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

Technology has played a significant role in expanding the reach of education in India, benefiting the entire education system. With the proliferation of the internet, mobile devices, and digital infrastructure, technology has made education more accessible to learners in every corner of the nation. Higher EdTech platforms like ours, at the click of a button, have made it possible for learners to access quality education and acquire new skills from top institutions without having to leave their jobs or relocate to another city.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

I see none. Technology, in fact, is significantly driving affordability and accessibility of quality education in India. It is removing all obstacles for learners to skill, upskill, and reskill for a better future. Because of technological advancements, digital classrooms and interactive learning tools have been developed, making education more interesting and personalised. With the use of virtual reality, augmented reality, and gamification techniques, education has become more immersive and interactive, making it easier for learners to comprehend and apply concepts. In reality, the debate over online vs. offline education has long been settled, with our students acknowledging the importance of digitally enabled education in their jobs and careers.

What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

My advice to learners is to Skill-Upskill-Repeat. In today’s competitive world, staying ahead of the curve and acquiring abilities that prepare one for the future is critical. We are living in an exciting and transformative age of AI and Chat GPT, which did not exist a few years ago. If you are not constantly thinking about the next skill you need to master as a learner, you may find yourself falling behind others.