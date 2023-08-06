Learner’s Park; NEP 2020 balancing the traditional and modern, says P D Panthry of WOCE

Pallavee Dhaundiyal Panthry, chief communication advisor, World of Circular Economy (WOCE), shared her views on challenges and opportunities of Indian education system with FE Education Online.

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

India’s Guru Parampara was the epitome of effective education, where students could learn in a natural setting and teachers (Gurus) dedicated themselves to the holistic development of their students. Unfortunately, this culture was disrupted with the introduction of Macaulay’s education system, which prioritised a narrow definition of modern education. However, with the implementation of the National Education Policy, a renewed focus has emerged on nurturing a child’s learning potential and imparting essential life skills. This shift in educational philosophy is crucial for empowering students to thrive in a rapidly changing world. The new educational approach with NEP ensures that students receive a comprehensive education that prepares them for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the education system?

One thing I would like to change in the education system is to integrate more sustainability and environmental education into the curriculum. This will address the pressing need to tackle climate change and promote sustainable practices. By incorporating subjects like carbon reduction, circular economy principles, and sustainable development, we can empower students to become environmentally conscious citizens and future leaders in sustainability.

Schools should take the initiative and not wait for external directives to prepare students for today’s challenges. The government has emphasized the importance of this change in undergraduate education. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has framed a syllabus for environmental studies, aligning with the National Education Policy.

By integrating sustainability into the curriculum, schools and universities can instill a sense of responsibility towards the environment in students. This proactive approach, supported by the inclusion of environmental concerns across subjects, will foster critical thinking, innovation, and solutions to local challenges with global relevance.

Education plays a crucial role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the world community in 2015. These goals, centered around peace, prosperity, people, and the planet, call for global partnerships and transformative impacts based on economic, social, and environmental improvement for all sections of society. By equipping students with the knowledge and skills to contribute to the SDGs, we can create a more sustainable and inclusive future.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

\Digital technology has played a transformative role in the evolution of the education system. It has revolutionized the way students access information, collaborate with peers, and engage with learning materials. The integration of digital tools and platforms has made education more accessible, flexible, and personalized. It has enabled students to learn at their own pace, explore diverse resources, and engage in interactive learning experiences. Digital technology has also opened up new avenues for remote learning, allowing students to overcome geographical barriers and access quality education from anywhere in the country.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

One significant disadvantage of digital technology in education is its current negative impact on health and mental well-being. Excessive screen time and prolonged use of digital devices contribute to a range of issues such as eye strain, sedentary behavior, disrupted sleep patterns, and digital fatigue. This reality poses a genuine concern for students, as it leads to increased stress, heightened anxiety, and a sense of social isolation. Moreover, the overreliance on digital platforms has led to a noticeable weakening of the student-teacher bond, while constant digital distractions hinder students’ focus and overall engagement in their studies. Additionally, the existence of a digital divide, with unequal access to devices and the internet, perpetuates educational inequalities among students. It is imperative that we acknowledge these challenges and confidently address them by prioritising student well-being, advocating for a healthy balance between digital engagement and physical/mental wellness, and implementing a comprehensive and inclusive approach to digital integration in education.

What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

Career advice I would like to give to students is to approach their education with a thirst for learning and a sense of joy. It is important to be open to exploring different subjects and embracing interdisciplinary learning. Additionally, I encourage students to align their career choices with their passion for sustainability and environmental issues. By pursuing careers in fields such as renewable energy, waste management, green technologies, sustainable agriculture, and environmental policy, they can make a significant impact and contribute to creating a more sustainable future. Students should also remember to feel a sense of responsibility towards their own lives and strive to give back to Mother Earth through their chosen careers.