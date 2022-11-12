Learner’s Park; Mona Lisa Bal of KiiT International School on diversification of India’s education system

Mona Lisa Bal, Chairperson of KiiT International School shares his views on opportunities and challenges of the Indian education system with FE Education Online.

1. What is the best thing about today’s education system?

The education system has gone through a drastic change since the pandemic hit us. The best thing about it to be precise is the part of its being hybrid and digital too. Earlier no one ever imagined it would be possible to teach students without being physically present in the classroom. But today, when we speak about this change, it is mostly the part of it being accessible to everyone sitting in even remote nooks and corners of the world or country. There will be hardly any substitute for the physical classrooms and the perks associated with them, having said that digital era has come to an extent where not a single student will deprive of education of the physical hindrance of distance.

2. What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

There will be quite a few things which we as a rapidly developing country could work upon. Digital divide being one of them could prove to be fatal in order to establish either a digital mode of learning or a hybrid mode. Though NEP 2020 focuses on and reinforces an entire makeover of the dynamics of the education system in India, at the same time it might prove to be challenging to implement the same to utilise it to its full potential.

3. What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

Digital format of education has changed the dynamics of learning in the Indian system. It reached the remote corners of India when the basic need for education was on the verge of collapsing and it has come as a boon for students with an internet connection and a smartphone to continue with their courses. Especially the students of higher education have been benefitted as it was of utmost importance at a time when the world came to a still but those students needed to carry on as they were to appear for job placements on time.

4. What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

Digital mode has come with its set of benefits for the entire academic industry but the number of smart devices with a smooth internet connection has been a challenge for students who belong to remote places. the presence of teachers and more over the face to face communication has been hampered which is a foundation of the teacher-student relationship. This could prove to be fatal for the mental health of students in the long run if we solely focus on digital learning.

5. What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

Suggesting a piece of common career advice according to me might not be fruitful for all as the students come with their own potential which is to be flourished in their own way. Hence, it is important to put their best foot forward in order to be successful in whichever field they step into. There is no substitute for hard work and definitely not an elevator to success. Taking one step at a time with determination, dedication and discipline are the core criteria everyone should adhere to.