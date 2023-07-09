Learner’s Park; John Kallelil of XED on India’s education system

John Kallelil CEO, XED, shared his views on opportunities and challenges of the Indian education system with FE Education Online.

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

Over the years, the education system in India has evolved with an absolute emphasis on promoting the usage of technology as an academic tool. Today, it also nurtures innovation and idea inclusivity among students. All this has taken the quality of education in the country to a whole new level. With the new National Education Policy (NEP 02020 the idea of making India a “Global Knowledge Superpower” seems achievable due to the emerging experimental technology available to all. The ever changing trends in technology has paved the way for new opportunities in the education system that will always inspire one to put forward their creative front.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

Modernisation has taken up the world in its lap. Learners can now avail to a plethora of knowledge and information with the emergence of new technologies everyday. At the same time, it is equally necessary to ameliorate practical and theoretical knowledge unbiasedly. The theory can help to get a diverse perspective of a subject and open opportunities for progressive growth whereas practical inputs can personalise the experience of gathering information and knowledge and make learning a better experience.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

Due to easy access to digital classrooms, it is possible to avail education anywhere in the globe, at any time, on any subject. There are no limitations to the number of attendees which was a factor of concern in physical classes. The customised online programmes are now the game changers. The reciprocal conversation between the learner and the organisation or veteran is much easier and faster. Digital mediums have made research and dissemination of information and knowledge a cakewalk. The most important factor it has addressed is by being a bridge to the fast learning gap whether it be a new technology or a new subject of study.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

Every innovation and invention is human made, and due to digital technology coming to light the most important human element is missing in the system. The number of glitches it offers during a learning session is just an add on to all other disruptions. Slow paced learners face more complexities in digital learning than in traditional. The technology updating everyday is not an easy catch for all and coping up with its pace might hamper one’s growth and adaptation capabilities.

What is the career advice you would like to give to learners?

A good learner can only be a better performer if they work smart and adapt to new challenges and opportunities coming their way any day, anytime. The hunger for learning something new everyday and inculcating it in the next chance one gets to own, can take them a bit closer to the aspirations and goals they set for themselves. The future is modernised and is in the hands of digital grounds, but by keeping faith in their own talents, recognising and improving the errors, one can definitely tackle any problem coming their way and achieve bigger and better any day.