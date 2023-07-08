Learner’s Park: Indian education system is plagued with numerous issues, says Koneru Lakshman Havish of KL Deemed to be University

Koneru Lakshman Havish, vice president of KL Deemed to be University shares his views on opportunities and challenges of the education system in India with FE Education Online.

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

I would say that one of the best things about today’s education system is the increased emphasis on personalized learning with focus on skilling. In the past, education was often a one-size-fits-all approach, where every student was expected to learn at the same pace and in the same way. However, today’s education system recognizes that each student is unique and has different learning styles, strengths, and interests.

Personalized learning allows educators to tailor their teaching methods and curriculum to meet the individual needs of students. This approach helps to engage students more effectively and cater to their specific learning preferences. It also promotes a deeper understanding of the subject matter, as students are encouraged to explore topics that interest them and apply their learning in real-world contexts.

Moreover, modern educational technology plays a significant role in supporting personalized learning. Online platforms, educational apps, and interactive tools provide students with opportunities for self-paced learning, immediate feedback, and access to a wide range of educational resources.

Overall, the focus on personalized learning in today’s education system ensures that students receive a more tailored and meaningful educational experience, enhancing their motivation, learning outcomes, and future success.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

Education is undoubtedly vital for shaping our lives, but the Indian education system is plagued with numerous issues. Although the government and institutions have made efforts to reform the system, there are still several areas that require attention. These include problems like remote learning, Technology enabled teaching & learning methods,evaluation methods, subject disparity, inadequate educator training, limited use of technology, lack of personalized education, and a failure to impart the purpose of education.

Furthermore, while urban areas also face challenges in their education systems, the condition of rural education serves as a measure of a country’s progress. To enhance the rural education system in India, there are five key approaches: providing enhanced access to free education, establishing more schools, improving school infrastructure, implementing innovative teaching methods, and promoting computer literacy.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

Digital technology has revolutionized the education system, playing a crucial role in its evolution. It has transformed traditional teaching methods by providing innovative and interactive learning experiences. Digital tools such as online platforms, educational apps, and virtual simulations have made learning more accessible, flexible, and personalized. Students can access a wealth of educational resources anytime, anywhere, allowing for self-paced and independent learning. Moreover, digital platforms facilitate collaboration and communication, enabling students and teachers to connect globally and share knowledge and ideas. The use of digital technology has also enhanced assessment methods, offering immediate feedback and adaptive learning systems. Overall, digital technology has expanded educational opportunities, improved engagement, and fostered a learner-centered approach, preparing students for the demands of the 21st-century workforce.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

One of the significant disadvantages of digital technology in education is the potential for increased screen time and sedentary behavior among students. Excessive screen time can lead to various health issues, such as eye strain, headaches, and disrupted sleep patterns. Additionally, prolonged sitting and decreased physical activity associated with digital learning can contribute to a sedentary lifestyle and its related health problems.

Furthermore, the reliance on digital tools and platforms may create a digital divide among students. Not all students have equal access to technology or reliable internet connections, leading to disparities in learning opportunities. This can widen the educational gap between students from different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Moreover, the use of digital technology can sometimes be distracting for students, with the temptation to engage in non-educational activities or multitasking. This can negatively impact their focus, attention span, and overall learning outcomes.

It is essential for educators to strike a balance between digital and non-digital learning experiences to mitigate these disadvantages and ensure a holistic approach to education.

What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

As an Education Professional, my career advice to students would be to explore their passions and interests while keeping an open mind. Take the time to understand your strengths, values, and goals. Seek out opportunities to gain real-world experience through internships, volunteering, or part-time jobs. Network with professionals in your desired field and engage in mentorship opportunities. Develop essential skills such as critical thinking, communication, and adaptability. Embrace lifelong learning and stay curious about the world around you. Remember that success is not solely defined by grades or titles, but by finding fulfillment and making a positive impact in your chosen path.