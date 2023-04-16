Learner’s Park; Govt working in unison with public to improve education, says Kushal Chakravorty of Lotus Petal Foundation

Kushal Chakravorty, founder, managing trustee, Lotus Petal Foundation, shares his views on opportunities and challenges of the Indian education system with FE Education Online.

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

Today, people and the government are working together to improve the education system. The Education Ministry’s budget allocation for 2023 has increased this year, making it the highest amount ever given to the sector. The National Education Policy’s emphasis on holistic education and the NIPUN Bharat Scheme’s goal of achieving universal primary-level acquisition of fundamental literacy and numeracy skills by 2025 all point to the importance of enhancing the educational system and making it accessible to all.

Education today includes digital learning, skill-development, life skills, social-emotional learning etc. in addition to traditional classroom instruction. The significance of social-emotional learning, along with academic learning, contributes to the development of a more compassionate and well-rounded society. Technology and innovative teaching methods enable educators to tailor their approach to meet the unique needs of each student. This leads to an engaging and effective learning experience that fosters individual growth and development.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

All schools should focus on the full capacity of teaching staff and increase teachers’ pay scale. Also, the current system places too much emphasis on standardised testing and grades. This creates a culture of competition and performance-based pressure, which may be detrimental to students’ mental health and general well-being. I would like to see a shift towards a more holistic approach to education with more focus on project-based learning, collaborative problem-solving and more focus on skill development for grade 11-12 students.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

Digital has made education more accessible. Students can learn from anywhere and teachers too can take up remote teaching. There is no dearth of information, huge resources are available on the internet that make learning interesting and engaging. Digital has enabled self-learning. The pandemic, especially, brought to light logistical challenges for a multitude of people in the country.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

The fact that digital education can only benefit those who have access to digital devices and the internet, in my opinion, is its main drawback. The older teachers are also having trouble with technology. To ensure they get the most out of digital technology in the classroom, we need to concentrate on teaching them how to use it. We should not forget that digital education is the enabler. The role of the teacher is very important.

What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

Students should approach their studies with a positive outlook and prioritise learning over grades. Marks will come naturally when you study to learn and increase your knowledge because you will be more focused and your learning will last longer. Additionally, it is critical to develop communication skills because they are essential for better teamwork and collaboration at work or in college.