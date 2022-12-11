Learner’s Park; Flexibility is the best thing in today’s education system, says Aishwarya Rao of Vivekalaya Groups

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

The world over people and countries have designed and developed education systems that they have believed are most learner-centric. Whether it be streamlined education such as the State/Central Board, IB, Cambridge, or alternative schooling options like Montessori, Waldorf, or Reggio Emilia each have their highlights. Some that have new positives in Indian education that have stood out to me have been:

*the adoption of additional languages,

*activity based learning,

*addition of inquiry in learning, and the introduction of vocational learning in school.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

An area that needs attention in education is the lack of inclusion for differential learners in the system. It is an area that not only needs consideration but also deeper understanding. All curriculums need to be designed to cater to all types of learners. Teaching degrees must include special learning as a part of the coursework. Teachers need to be able to identify and support differential learners.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

The adoption and inclusion of digital media and virtual systems have been a boon to school education at large. It has redefined how education is experienced and delivered. It has altered our perception of traditional educational systems and has pushed the boundaries of how far learning and go.

Today thanks to virtual systems, education is accessible to all. We are no longer crippled by location or environment. It has also allowed education to be accessible to all age groups, genders, and nationalities without prejudice. It has truly made education global.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

The only disadvantage of the inclusion of digital opportunities in education is perhaps a possible dependency on it to support learning and learners. It cannot become a singular system to deliver learning. The other possible issue is its misuse, be it content or process, it’s an area that is undeniably at risk of abuse, manipulation, and falsification.

What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

Professional life is the greatest teacher, it opens our minds and alters our view of subject learning. The career advice I would tell all students is to not purely depend on degrees to support their career dreams. A degree will provide a base on which one must build. It may be through trial, and error, ingenuity, and instinct that you venture forward but the experience will be the most vital aspect of growth.

I would also advise all youngsters to nurture a second-hand profession or in other words, keep ready a plan B. Our greatest learning through the pandemic has been that nothing is permanent and that job security is an illusion. It has also taught us how certain professions are easily replaceable and how quickly things become redundant. It is vital that we armor ourselves with additional skills and knowledge to be able to pursue alternative avenues for employment and ensure our sustainability.

