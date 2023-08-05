Excessive screen time can have negative effects on students' health, says Swati Gauba of Kidsprenuership.

Swati Gauba Kochar, Thinker in Chief at Kidsprenuership shares her views on opportunities and challenges of the education system in India with FE Education Online.



What is the best thing about today’s education system?

Today’s education system stands out because it recognizes and acknowledges the need for transformation. Various stakeholders, including government entities, thought leaders, and educators, are actively advocating for change, creating an environment of progressive and forward-thinking educational practices. Initiatives such as the National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) serve as crucial steps in the right direction, indicating a collective determination to revamp the education system. Moreover, schools are demonstrating their readiness to embrace these changes, reflecting a positive shift in their mindset. This combination of awareness, support, and preparedness sets the stage for an exciting era of educational development.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

When considering the current education system, one thing that requires attention and improvement is the gap between policies, frameworks, and thought leadership, and the actual on-ground reality. While there are various initiatives and guidelines in place, their effective implementation remains a crucial challenge. It is essential to bridge the gap between theory and practice by developing stronger and more comprehensive implementation plans. We need to identify more robust strategies to translate these ideas into tangible actions.

Enhancing implementation plans involves several key considerations. Firstly, it requires a thorough assessment of the resources, infrastructure, and capabilities required to execute the proposed changes effectively.

Establishing clear communication channels and fostering collaboration among stakeholders is paramount. Effective implementation necessitates the active involvement and coordination of government bodies, educators, administrators, service providers, parents, and students. By creating avenues for constructive dialogue and feedback loops, we can create an effective implementation plan as well.

Overall, to address the existing disparity between policy and practice, it is imperative to strengthen implementation plans within the education system. By considering the unique challenges and realities on the ground, fostering collaboration, and investing in capacity building, we can bridge this gap and ensure that policies and frameworks translate into meaningful improvements in education.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

Digital has brought about a significant transformation by enabling the provision of high-quality education that is both affordable and accessible, even in the remotest of locations. This fundamental contribution stands as one of the most remarkable achievements facilitated by digital advancements. This inclusivity has opened up new avenues for learning and empowered individuals who may have otherwise been limited by geographical, economic, or social barriers. This has democratised education, ensuring that individuals from various economic backgrounds have the opportunity to pursue learning and personal growth.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

While digital technology has brought numerous advantages to education, it is important to acknowledge that there are certain disadvantages associated with its use in the learning process. One significant drawback is the tendency to adopt digital tools and platforms as a mere facelift to traditional educational practices, resulting in a lack of substantial benefits for students. In fact that results in loss of hands-on experience. By merely replicating traditional teaching methods in a digital format, digital platforms fail to harness the true power of digital tools and their ability to enhance learning.

One of the consequences of this approach is an increase in screen time for students without commensurate value being added to their learning journey. Excessive screen time can have negative effects on students’ health, well-being, and concentration levels. It is crucial to strike a balance between leveraging digital technology for educational purposes and ensuring that students are not overexposed to screen-based learning activities.

What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

When it comes to career advice for students, one valuable suggestion is to embrace an approach of exploration, experimentation, and the development of an entrepreneurial mindset. This advice encourages students to adopt a proactive and open-minded attitude towards their career paths, empowering them to navigate the ever-evolving professional landscape effectively.

First and foremost, it is crucial for students to embark on a journey of exploration. This involves seeking out diverse experiences, trying new things, and stepping outside of their comfort zones. By exploring different fields, industries, and disciplines, students gain a deeper understanding of their interests, passions, and strengths. This exploration allows them to make informed decisions and discover hidden talents that can shape their future career choices.

In addition to exploration, experimentation is a vital aspect of career development. Encouraging students to take calculated risks and engage in hands-on experiences can lead to valuable insights and personal growth. Trying out internships, part-time jobs, or volunteer work can provide practical exposure, allowing students to gain real-world skills and a better understanding of various industries. Through experimentation, students can refine their career aspirations and make informed decisions about their future paths.

Developing an entrepreneurial mindset is another crucial piece of career advice. An entrepreneurial mindset involves cultivating qualities such as resilience, adaptability, creativity, and a willingness to take initiative. Regardless of whether students aspire to become entrepreneurs or not, embracing an entrepreneurial mindset equips them with the skills and mindset needed to thrive in today’s rapidly changing work environment. It encourages problem-solving, innovation, and the ability to navigate ambiguity and seize opportunities.

Furthermore, students should seek out mentors, industry professionals, and networking opportunities to gain insights and guidance from experienced individuals. Building a strong professional network early on can provide access to valuable resources, opportunities, and advice that can shape their career trajectory.

Lastly, it is crucial for students to remain open to continuous learning and skill development throughout their careers. The modern job market is characterized by rapid technological advancements and evolving skill requirements. By adopting a lifelong learning mindset, students can stay ahead of the curve, adapt to changing trends, and acquire the necessary skills to thrive in their chosen fields.