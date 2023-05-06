Learner’s Park: Empowering teachers is now more crucial than ever says Manan Khurma of Cuemath

Manan Khurma founder of Cuemath shares his views on opportunities and challenges of the education system in India with FE Education Online

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

The impact of digital learning in making education accessible, inclusive, and interactive is the highlight of the current education system. As opposed to the traditional learning approach, which relied on rote teaching methods and a one-size-fits-all approach, tech-enabled digital learning suitably compliments offline teaching and has brought in a paradigm shift in teaching by making learning more student-centric. With the adoption of digital tools such as 2D screens, educational games, and interactive simulations, educators can now deliver superior learning experiences to kids, making learning more interesting and engaging. This has further enabled the students to visualize the challenging concepts and apply their knowledge more effectively. Therefore, the possibility of learning and growing in ways that were previously unimaginable is a strong aspect of today’s education system. It is a positive step towards creating a more holistic, relevant, and inclusive education system that prepares students not just for today, but for the challenges of the future.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

I firmly believe that helping teachers to teach better should be a priority.

The education system has now taken the much-needed digital leap and is constantly evolving to meet the learning requirements of students in the 21st century. Therefore, the need to empower teachers has become more important than ever. No technology, no matter how great or flawless, can ever replace the impact of a great teacher, who masters the art of teaching and knows how to customize the instruction to match the different styles and paces of their students. Additionally, the empathy that a teacher provides to a student can never be replicated by machines. Providing them with tools such as an improved curriculum, technology to personalize the learning sessions, and high-quality digital learning materials to deliver superior learning sessions, are some of the ways to empower them. The future of classrooms will be AI-powered, which will require nurturing an army of tech-savvy teachers who can teach tech-savvy kids of today in tech-enabled classrooms.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

As I mentioned earlier, digital has played an instrumental role in making education accessible, inclusive, and interactive, helping teachers and students in equal measures.

Access to the Internet and smartphones have significantly impacted the Indian education system, especially in increased access to education for students from remote and economically disadvantaged geographies. Students from the deepest pockets of India can now access quality educational resources, and connect with teachers and peers anytime, anywhere. Digital education platforms, educational apps, and e-learning portals have revolutionized traditional classroom teaching setups with the use of technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence.

Digital tools aid teachers in calibrating the pace of their teaching with ease by determining a student’s initial learning levels and assigning instructions/exercises for appropriate difficulties. This also offers greater levels of personalization, which is critical for students’ overall learning journey. It has also enabled educators to reach larger audiences and opened up new avenues for teacher training, allowing them to enhance their skills by learning new teaching methodologies.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

Digital learning has certain limitations too.

Lack of motivation and attention during the online sessions are some of the most common concerns that have been identified by parents & teachers.

Infrastructural requirements – Factors like internet issues, consistency and stability in connection, and other disruptions to a lesson may interrupt the learning experience for students. Educators, especially those hailing from remote areas may not always have resources and tools that are required to teach virtually.

Limited human interaction – Another critical aspect of digital learning is the compromised social-emotional development of students primarily due to a lack of face-to-face peer bonding. In-person interaction, classroom discussions with teachers and peers, and other physical activities are experiences that are tough to replicate virtually.

What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

My advice to students will be to focus on acquiring skills that will be relevant 20 years from now. The current generation of learners will have jobs that do not even exist today. The demand for several skills such as mathematics, data science, and coding will always remain at an all-time high and be critical in every sphere of our lives – medicine, education, sanitation, environment, economy, and others. As our world will require inventive thinkers who can solve the biggest problems we face in these areas, we must encourage students to invest their time in learning these skills.

By helping students develop an enduring love for learning subjects like mathematics, we can help them enhance their critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. Unlike the previous generation that learnt maths through memorisation of formulas, the current generation of learners have the opportunity to learn such critical subjects in easy, fun, and interactive ways. Technology will continue to evolve in unimaginable ways. This is why it is important for the education ecosystem to join hands and help students build a strong foundation for subjects related to the STEM subjects.

