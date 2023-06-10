Learner’s Park; Embrace the journey, explore diverse career paths, says Divya Jain of Seekho.

Divya Jain, Co-Founder, at Seekho shares his views on opportunities and challenges of the education system in India with FE Education Online

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

Education is the most significant aspect that influences the advancement of human civilisation. Over the time, the process of learning has significantly developed considering the requirement and need of the situation. The rising importance of personalised learning is one of the benefits of today’s educational system. Learning styles, interests, and strengths of students vary, and educators and institutions are adapting their teaching strategies to meet these unique needs.

Additionally, the value of critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, and collaboration abilities is becoming increasingly evident. These abilities are being incorporated into the academic programmes of many educational institutions in an effort to better prepare students for the demands of the modern world. Students are better able to handle complex problems and adjust to the rapidly altering global environment by encouraging these skills. By focusing on these aspects, students are not only acquiring knowledge but also developing the skills and resilience necessary for success in their personal and professional lives.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

The culture of standardised testing, which frequently places an undue emphasis on test results as the only indicator of student success and academic performance, is one area of the educational system that might benefit from improvement.

Standardised tests can provide useful information about student learning and help identify areas where additional support may be needed. However, when test scores take centre stage, it can result in a focused and constrained educational experience. Teachers might feel under pressure to prepare students for the test, emphasising primarily on test preparation, which can have a detrimental effect on students’ motivation and well-being, stunting their overall development and love of learning.

We can create an educational system that better prepares students for the complexities of the real world while fostering their overall development by reducing the over-reliance on standardised testing and promoting a more thorough and student-centred approach to assessment and learning.

What role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

The evolution of the educational system and the way we teach and learn have been significantly influenced by digital technology. It has had an impact by facilitating the expansion of online learning platforms, virtual classrooms, and Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs). These platforms give learners flexibility in terms of time, place, and learning pace, enabling them to access educational materials and communicate with peers and instructors from a distance. Education is now more readily available to a wider range of people, including those who live in remote locations or have other disabilities, thanks to online learning.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

Although digital technology has significantly improved education, it’s important to keep in mind that it also has drawbacks. Despite the expanding accessibility of digital tools, there is still a significant digital divide in many places, particularly in underdeveloped nations and economically underprivileged areas. There is a disparity in educational access and opportunities for students who do not have access to computers, reliable electricity, or internet connectivity.

Additionally, personalised interaction along with immediate feedback that are offered by face-to-face instruction are frequently absent from digital learning environments. Students might be deprived of the complex social interactions, teamwork, and individualised attention that can improve academic results.

While there are drawbacks, they do not take away from the potential advantages of digital technology in education. With the right strategies, policies, and financial investments in infrastructure and teacher preparation, many of these problems can be minimised.

What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

Career paths are rarely linear, and it’s okay to explore different options and make changes along the way. Be proactive, adaptable, and persistent in pursuing your goals, and don’t be afraid to seek support and guidance when needed. Take the time to explore different subjects and activities that genuinely interest you. Follow your curiosity and pursue what you are truly passionate about. This will not only bring you fulfilment but also help you build a successful career around something you love.

