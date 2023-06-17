Learner’s Park; Educators can stay updated on industry trends by collaborating with professionals, says Bhavik Rathod of Scaler School of Technology

Bhavik Rathod SVP, Head of Scaler School of Technology shares his views on opportunities and challenges of the Indian education system with FE Education Online.

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

The advent of digital transformation post-pandemic has opened doors to diverse educational opportunities, enhancing the relevance and quality of learning. A crucial aspect of our education system that stands out is the unprecedented access to the information we all have today, which is changing the way we learn. Unlike in the past, we now have information symmetry, empowering individuals with unfettered access to knowledge and education. This transformative shift has compelled educational institutions and providers to develop high-quality courses that emphasise skill development and the practical application of acquired knowledge.

Moreover, one notable advantage of the present education system is the vast array of courses and fields of specialisation available. The breadth of options surpasses anything previously seen, enabling individuals to delve deeper into their chosen fields and cultivate expertise. By offering a wide range of subjects, today’s education system caters to diverse interests and equips students with the necessary tools to succeed in their respective areas of focus.

The combination of enhanced access to information and a diverse selection of courses has created an environment where learning is no longer confined to traditional boundaries. It encourages individuals to explore their passions, embrace lifelong learning, and continuously expand their knowledge horizons. This dynamic and versatile educational landscape fosters personal growth, critical thinking, and the development of practical skills that can be applied to real-world challenges.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

If I were to identify one aspect that I believe should be changed in the system, it would be the need for curriculum evolution and more robust integration with the industry. The current curriculum often fails to keep pace with the rapidly evolving needs of the job market and lacks the necessary alignment with industry requirements. This concern has been acknowledged by various subject-matter experts, including the former CEO of Niti Aayog, Amitabh Kant, who emphasised the importance of bridging the gap between education and industry to ensure that graduates are adequately prepared with real-world skills.

To address the issue of the skill gap and ensure graduates are well-prepared for the evolving job market, it is crucial to update and modernise the curriculum, incorporating industry-relevant topics, practical applications, and hands-on experiences. By doing so, students can develop skills and knowledge that directly apply to their future careers, enhancing their employability and equipping them to thrive in a dynamic professional landscape. Recognising this need, we have launched the Scaler School of Technology, offering a comprehensive 4-year Undergraduate Program in Computer Science. Through this program, we aim to create future-ready engineers with industry-aligned knowledge by combining theoretical foundations with practical industry exposure. By bridging this gap, our graduates will seamlessly transition into the workforce, contributing to the growth and innovation of the IT industry.

In addition to this, fostering stronger collaboration between educational institutions and industries is vital. This partnership can facilitate internships, apprenticeships, and mentorship programs, providing students with valuable opportunities to gain practical experience, insights, and exposure to real-world challenges. By working closely with industry professionals, educators can stay updated on industry trends and incorporate industry-specific practices and case studies into the curriculum, ensuring their relevance and applicability.

Another crucial need of the hour is promoting interdisciplinary learning and fostering a culture of lifelong learning within our students. This would enable them to develop a broader skill set, adapt to changing industry demands, and continue their professional development beyond graduation. Encouraging a mindset of continuous learning and adaptability prepares individuals for the challenges of the future job market, where skills and knowledge evolve rapidly.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

Digital has played a crucial role in the evolution of the education system by providing better tools and techniques for teaching students. For instance, at Scaler School of Technology, we use AI proctoring for our ScalerNSET entrance test, ensuring the integrity of the assessment on a large scale. A personalised learning plan can also be created using AI, aligned with the learning pace and skill gaps of the students. This approach fosters a more customised and effective learning journey, enabling students to maximise their potential and achieve better outcomes.

Furthermore, digital tools have expanded access to educational resources and opportunities. Online platforms and digital libraries provide a vast array of learning materials accessible to a broader audience regardless of geographical constraints. With such an approach, the student is able to learn at his or her own pace and maintain flexibility.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

The disadvantage of digital education arises when it is not utilised correctly in its appropriate form and lacks the right motivation. This can be seen in the perception of many individuals and organisations who view digital education as a simple conversion of traditional textbooks into online videos or the creation of low-quality coursework offered at reduced prices. Unfortunately, this approach overlooks the essential elements of effective pedagogy, resulting in unsatisfactory outcomes. As a consequence, numerous edtech companies experience abysmal completion rates as they rely solely on selling video courses without incorporating the necessary strategies for impactful learning experiences.

To achieve true educational transformation through digital means, thoughtful consideration must be given to instructional design, learner engagement, personalised learning pathways, and the integration of interactive elements. When students are presented with substandard course materials or video lectures that lack engagement and interactivity, their motivation to complete the courses diminishes. Consequently, completion rates suffer, and learners are deprived of the intended benefits of digital education.

To address these challenges, it is crucial to shift from a traditional, one-size-fits-all approach to a more personalised and adaptive learning environment between the learner and the mentor. By utilising technology to create engaging and interactive learning experiences tailored to the diverse needs and learning styles of students, the potential of digital tools can be fully realised.

What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

As students embark on their new journeys, I would like to offer the following career advice: Embrace the ever-evolving world of computer science, where disruptive technologies like ChatGPT continue to emerge. Rather than solely focusing on securing a degree, prioritise honing your skills and gaining practical knowledge of their applications and implementations. This approach will enable you to tackle real-life work challenges head-on and create a significant impact in the technology landscape.

In today’s tech sector, there is a noticeable shift in emphasis from degrees to skills. Employers value practical expertise and hands-on experience more than formal qualifications. Therefore, it is crucial to invest time and effort in developing a diverse skill set and gaining real-world experience. This investment in your skills and experience will be highly valued by employers throughout your career.

It is important to remember that computer science is a dynamic and ever-changing field. Continuously adapting and updating your skills is essential to stay ahead of the curve. Be open to learning new technologies, exploring emerging trends, and embracing lifelong learning. This mindset will empower you to navigate the evolving landscape of computer science successfully and seize new opportunities as they arise.

Moreover, it is worth acknowledging the disruptive potential of technologies like ChatGPT in the realm of education. As AI continues to advance, it has the capacity to revolutionise how we learn and acquire knowledge. Embracing and understanding these technological advancements can provide you with a competitive edge and open up new possibilities for growth and innovation.