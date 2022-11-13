Learner’s Park: Education today is accessible more than ever, says Matthew Mclellan of Halp.co

Matthew Mclellan, co-founder, CEO, Halp.co, shares his views on opportunities and challenges of the Indian education system with FE Education Online.

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

Education today is far more accessible than it used to be. Digital technologies have made it possible for people to access courses and services from anywhere, which has also made it more affordable and inclusive, but there are still improvements to be made, especially in the study abroad market. It’s great to see governments and institutions come together to make strides toward increasing access to education. It’s inspiring to see students, especially in India, aspire to study at world-class institutions and use their experience to launch strong careers.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

Although education is becoming more accessible there is still a barrier for students looking to go abroad. Local agents charge extremely high upfront fees and make promises they don’t follow through on. This makes them either only accessible to families who can afford outrageous fees or middle-income families who work tirelessly to afford them and then are sold a false dream. Families who live in rural areas have to travel far distances to meet agents face-to-face every time they want support. That should be changed.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

Digital technologies have fast-forwarded the evolution of the education system over several decades. The education system is not only much more affordable and accessible, but it is also much more experiential and personalised. Today a student can access world-class education from any place or time just with a smartphone and internet connection. The developments happening in the education sector in one part of the world rapidly reach all parts of the globe.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

Digital education has made education more accessible but failed to provide the human and personalised aspect. During classroom education, students can’t hide behind a screen, it’s easier to contribute, provide insights, and feel supported by your peers.

What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

As a higher secondary or post-secondary student, it’s difficult to know what opportunities are out there. Do research, but not just on the internet. Apply for internships, volunteer for positions, and join clubs or societies at school! All of these experiences will help you discover what you like or find interesting. You should also talk to people and find mentors in the industries that interest you – they can provide great insights and opportunities. Finally, build your education plan around getting the career you want – studying abroad can help unlock a lot of exciting career opportunities.

Also Read: Amit Shah urges Tamil Nadu govt to impart medical and technical education in Tamil

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn