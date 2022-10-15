Learner’s Park; Anirban Aditya of Aditya Group on changing phase of education system in India

Anirban Aditya, chairman of Aditya Group, shares his views on opportunities and challenges of the Indian education system with FE Education Online.

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

In India, there are several options to study in a variety of academic fields. Depending on their preferences, anyone can opt to take a class in person, online, on campus, or even off campus. Additionally, there are currently opportunities for distance learning. The Central Government has made every effort to make all learning opportunities fluid in character in order to promote the most effective student involvement.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

I believe that all workbooks, instructional aids, and worksheets should be eliminated. This would encourage teachers to make imaginative resource selections and learn how to inspire autonomous learning. In addition, the excessive amount of homework would be cut in half or less.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

Because of the substantial improvements in communication that digital technology has brought to education, learning standards have increased. Additionally, students can use technology tools for online learning to access course materials from anywhere they reside.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

Students may easily obtain any information they want from any website with a few mouse clicks. There is no longer any need for them to work for this. Additionally, because they have access to a variety of websites, students no longer need to regularly attend classes. They drift off throughout the lesson.

Additionally, there are many different kinds of educational software available for students, including grammar and spelling checks. Today’s students don’t even need to acquire good grammar or spelling because of these technologies. Applications for solving mathematical equations are also available, demonstrating that pupils are relying excessively on technology.

What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

Don’t confine yourself. Many people impose restrictions on what they think they are capable of. You can go as far as your thoughts will take you. You are capable of achieving what you perceive.

