Learner’s Park; Gaurav Goel of Top Ranker on dynamics of India’s education system

Gaurav Goel, co-founder, CEO, Top Ranker shares his views on opportunities and challenges of the Indian education system with FE Education Online.

1. What is the best thing about today’s education system?

The education system has evolved over the years, and digitisation played a fundamental role in it. Technological advancement provided easy access to quality learning material and apprised students of in-demand courses and skills. Unlike earlier, students are not only focused on science and technology these days. There has been a drastic shift in the choices of career options. In Law, fashion design, journalism, and architecture, students are now taking up these unconventional career options and doing well in them. Most importantly, it has made the learning process more effective and engaging.

2. What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

To ensure every student has access to high-quality education, institutions and government organisations work in close collaboration. Whether in terms of education-related policies or the introduction of technology, we have come a long way. We have witnessed several positive changes, but digitalisation is the best thing that has ever happened in the education sector. There is still room for improvement, and we hope that in the coming time, institutions will be able to utilise the technology to the fullest to make the learning and teaching process much easier for students.

3. What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

Technology has always been a part of the education sector, and the pandemic only increased our dependency on it. It has become an indispensable part of the modern education system and has helped shape students’ academic journeys. It allows them to carve their path and learn at their own pace. Digital learning has expanded learning opportunities for students, and not only for students, it has also made the teaching process easier for teachers.

4. What has been the disadvantage of digitisation in education?

It was only during the pandemic that the education system truly embraced digitisation. Institutions and students both got a chance to explore the diverse usage of technology and include it in their teaching and learning methods. There are still some unexplored areas where digital learning can help students to perform better academically. The challenge is the wide digital divide. But as we move forward, I am confident that the Indian education system will minimise the cleft.

5. What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

Students often succumb to parental and societal pressure while choosing their careers, and they choose a field where their hearts and minds are not aligned. My advice to the younger generation is to select an area they want to pursue and are passionate about.