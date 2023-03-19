Learner’s Park; Ed-techs making learning more accessible, says Gaurv Bhatia of RISE

Gaurv Bhatia, CEO, RISE, shares his views on opportunities and challenges of the Indian education system with FE Education Online.

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

The best part of today’s education system is the vast array of options and career choices it provides to the youth, today. Students now have increased flexibility and options in terms of subjects to choose from and create their own paths according to their talents and interests. Also with the introduction of NEP, the rigid separations between arts and sciences, vocational and academic streams, curricular and extracurricular activities, has depleted. Moreover, the access to education has proliferated and reached greater masses with the mushrooming of edtech during the covid pandemic.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

One aspect that could be changed in the current education system is to remove the concept of rote learning and stop focusing on marks over acquisition and application of skills. Focusing on rote learning will not be beneficial in the longer run and will also enable students to focus on short term objectives. Rote learning also decreases the chances of students to develop new skills. With the introduction of NEP a lot of changes are being witnessed. However, more emphasis on skill based learning is required to diminish the rote learning culture.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

Digitization of education has created massive access for the populous and since the covid outbreak edtech has given access to more than 1.5 Billion students as they have switched to online learning due to more affordability. With digital education being introduced, many positive changes have come into the picture as it has become more smooth and seamless for students, educational institutions and governments. Moreover, digital transformation has helped implement changes and developments quickly and efficiently. Digital education helps students have Personalized Learning Experiences, make smarter decisions as they are exposed to newer learning tools and technology. Students have also developed effective self-directed learning skills as digital education allows them to be equipped with micro-sized learning, 1-on-1 guidance and much more.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

Every student has their own unique learning patterns, techniques and ways. Some might be comfortable working independently however others might find comfort in a community. Hence, If done in isolation without building a peer group, it could lead to being emotionally isolated. Having community, peer groups and mentors to seek guidance from is very critical to the students’ growth.

What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

The ultimate mantra to build a successful career is gaining experience. Focusing on learning with the experience of hands-on doing, getting out of the comfort zone as far as possible. All of this is easier when one is young and just starting their career journeys. Going after their teams and not letting money become the only motivator is the key. It is also crucial for students to focus on the learning and not the marks alone. All this will enable one to reach greater success and outcomes will follow.