Learner’s Park: Digital technology has made education more accessible, affordable, says Harivansh Chaturvedi of BIMT.

Harivansh Chaturvedi professor and director of Birla Institute of Management Technology shares his views on opportunities and challenges of the education system in India with FE Education Online.

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

Today’s education system focuses on equity and accessibility. Education is no longer limited to a select few, and students from all walks of life have access to quality education. One of the most significant advancements in education has been the integration of technology in the classroom. The widespread availability of technology has enabled educators to create a more dynamic and engaging learning environment.

This has facilitated the development of online learning platforms and distance education programmes, which have extended the reach and richness of education by making it more inclusive.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has emphasised the importance of developing critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity in students, which are essential skills in today’s rapidly changing world. The policy has also focused on making education more student-centric, reducing the burden of exams, and providing a more holistic and inclusive education.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

One thing that could be improved in the education system is the support for educational infrastructure, especially for non-funded institutes. While there have been significant strides made in recent years to improve the quality and accessibility of education, many educational institutions still face significant challenges in maintaining and upgrading their physical infrastructure.

To address this issue, the government and other stakeholders could provide support to educational institutions in both operational and capital expenses. Additionally, it is essential to ensure that educational institutions have access to skilled and qualified staff who can provide quality education to students.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

The role of digital technology in the evolution of the education system has been significant in recent years. With the advent of online learning platforms, students now have access to a wider range of educational resources and opportunities than ever before. Digital technology has made education more accessible and affordable, enabling students from all corners of the world to pursue their academic goals.

One significant development in this regard is the launch of online learning programs by various educational institutions. For example, BIMTECH’s Online PGDM program has successfully enrolled over 750 students in just two years, with students from all over India as well as the Indian diaspora working in places like Singapore, Tokyo, and the Middle East.

Digital technology has also transformed the way education is delivered. With the help of online learning platforms, students can access a vast array of educational resources, including lectures, textbooks, and interactive assignments. This has made education more engaging and interactive, allowing students to learn at their own pace and in their own way. In addition, digital technology has enabled teachers to adopt new teaching methodologies and approaches that were not possible before. With the help of various digital tools and software, teachers can now create customized learning experiences that are tailored to the needs and interests of individual students. This has made education more personalized and effective, leading to better learning outcomes for students.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

There is no disadvantage as such but it does not give the feature of physical connection and socialization in campus life. Given the large fee difference and the target student groups (mostly working ) digital education is flexible, affordable, and environmentally friendly.

While digital education has brought many advantages, such as making education more accessible and affordable, there are also some drawbacks. One of the biggest disadvantages is the lack of face-to-face interaction and socialization that students would typically experience in a traditional classroom setting. This can lead to a lack of personal connection with professors and fellow students, which may result in a less engaging and fulfilling learning experience.

What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

It’s important to stay curious, keep learning, and stay updated with industry trends and developments. Networking and building relationships in your field of interest can also be beneficial for career growth. It’s also important to maintain a positive attitude, work hard, and be open to opportunities that may come your way. Lastly, don’t be afraid to take risks and step outside of your comfort zone to achieve your goals.

Pursue your dream, drive relentlessly to achieve it, and be ready to accept disappointments sometimes and never give up.