Learner’s Park: Digital technology contextualises education, says Prashant Bhonsle of Kuhoo Fintech.

Prashant Bhonsle, founder, CEO of Kuhoo Fintech, Poshak Agrawal, co-founder, Athena Education and K. A. Alagarsamy, director, Consortium For Technical Education (CTE), shares his views on opportunities and challenges of the education system in India with FE Education Online.

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

Poshak Agrawal, co-founder, Athena Education

The increased emphasis on holistic development and diverse learning opportunities in our education ecosystem. Today, this system is beginning to acknowledge the importance of soft skills, personal character development, and global awareness. Interdisciplinary learning is valued, allowing students to pursue their passions across subject boundaries and cultivating critical thinking skills. While these positive aspects are encouraging, we must constantly evaluate approaches, adapt to changing needs, and strive for inclusivity, diversity, and holistic preparation for the 21st century. How can we further enhance our education system to meet these demands?

Prashant Bhonsle, founder, CEO, Kuhoo Fintech

One of the best things about today#39;s education system is the increasing availability of digital resources and technology. With the proliferation of online courses, e-books, educational apps, and other digital tools, students in India have greater access to information and resources than ever before. This has made education more convenient, flexible, and accessible, while also providing skills that are directly linked to employability.

K. A. Alagarsamy, director, Consortium For Technical Education (CTE)

The education system today has evolved to a new extent by making use of technological advancements. Emerging technology has allowed for online learning and access to digital resources, which has helped improve education quality. Advanced educational technology in the education system has enhanced skill-based learning, emphasising practical knowledge and hands-on learning and preparing students for successful careers. Furthermore, government initiatives like National Education Policy 2020 have further prompted improving the quality of education. It also encourages use of technology into the education system, thus making it more relevant to the needs of society.

What is the one thing you want to change in the system?

Poshak Agrawal, co-founder, Athena Education

One change would be to prioritise individualised learning. At Athena, we value the uniqueness of each student. Every student has distinctive strengths, weaknesses, and learning styles, and a one-size-fits-all approach fails to cater to this diversity. By tailoring education to the needs of each student, we can foster a love of learning, boost engagement, and unlock their full potential.

Prashant Bhonsle, founder, CEO, Kuhoo Fintech

If I had to pick just one thing to change in the Indian education system, it would be to focus on developing critical thinking skills and promoting creativity rather than simply rote memorization. This would require a shift in teaching methodologies, assessment strategies, and curriculum design. By encouraging students to think independently and creatively, we can help them develop the skills they need to succeed in the 21st century.

K. A. Alagarsamy, director, Consortium for Technical Education (CTE)

There is a need to shift from the practice of memorising things and just reproducing them in exams without having enough understanding of their application. Also, there is a need to focus on cultivating self-learning & rational thinking to train young minds to apply learnings.

What role has digital played in the evolution of the education system?

Poshak Agrawal, co-founder, Athena Education



Every day, we are witnessing digital advancements that have the potential to revolutionise the education system. The technology has enabled us to analyse vast amounts of data, uncovering patterns and insights to inform teaching practices. Cutting-edge tools, such as machine learning algorithms, have facilitated personalised learning, adaptive assessments, digital simulations, and virtual labs that can offer immersive learning experiences. We cannot deny the transformative role of digital innovation in shaping the future of education and empowering educators and learners alike.

Prashant Bhonsle, founder, CEO, Kuhoo Fintech

The role of digital technology in the evolution of the education system has been immense. Digital tools have transformed the way we teach and learn, making education more accessible, interactive, and engaging. They have opened up new avenues for learning, such as online courses, virtual classrooms, educational games, and simulations. Digital technology has also made education more contextualised, helping people navigate career moves with confidence.

K. A. Alagarsamy, director, Consortium for Technical Education (CTE)

Digital technology has made education more accessible and has enabled students to access educational resources and courses from anywhere. It has helped to bridge the gap between urban and rural areas and has provided opportunities for students who may not have had access to education otherwise.

Digital technology has boosted the personalised learning experience making it easier for students and teachers to collaborate and communicate with each other. It has made learning more interactive and engaging by using multimedia elements such as videos, games, and simulations. Additionally, it has helped collect and analyse student performance data and understand their strengths and weaknesses

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

Poshak Agrawal, co-founder, Athena Education

I acknowledge that while digital advancements have engendered positive educational changes, there are also some drawbacks. Over-reliance on technology may lead to a lack of human connection and personal interaction, essential for effective learning. Online learning may only suit some students, and some may need help with self-regulation and motivation in a virtual environment. Concerns about data privacy and security in online learning platforms also pose challenges. It’s crucial to balance leveraging technology for educational purposes while addressing the potential drawbacks and ensuring that the human element of education is not compromised.

Prashant Bhonsle, founder, CEO, Kuhoo Fintech



One of the main disadvantages of digital technology in education is the potential for unequal access to technology and resources. Students from disadvantaged backgrounds may not have access to the same quality of digital tools and infrastructure as their more affluent peers, leading to a digital divide & quote in education. Additionally, digital technology can be a distraction in the classroom, leading to reduced attention spans. Finally, there is a risk of over-reliance on digital technology, which can lead to a loss of essential skills such as critical thinking and problem-solving.

K. A. Alagarsamy, director, Consortium for Technical Education (CTE)

If not appropriately utilised, digital technology can be a source of distractions for students, with social media and other distractions. Students may become too dependent on technology, potentially hindering their ability to learn without it. Also, lack / scarcity of rural infrastructure to access the latest technology is a barrier to the widespread adoption of digital education.

Furthermore, along with empowerment, the use of digital technology in education raises concerns about data privacy and security which, if not tackled effectively, poses a severe threat.

What career advice would you like to give students?

Poshak Agrawal, co-founder, Athena Education

I follow a simple, well-rounded approach. We all want to be successful, but we must also remind ourselves that life is a journey of continued growth, learning, and resilience. As such, we all must go beyond academic excellence, and develop leadership skills, engage in extracurricular activities, and show genuine passion in our field of interest. Seek opportunities for internships, research, and community service to stand out. Build strong communication skills, network, and cultivate a growth mindset, for success lies in holistic development and the joyful pursuit of your excellence.

Prashant Bhonsle, founder, CEO, Kuhoo Fintech



My career advice for students would be to focus on developing a growth mindset, cultivate a love of learning, and explore their passions. It’s essential to be adaptable, resilient, and willing to take on challenges. Networking and building relationships are also crucial for success, so seek out mentors, connect with peers, and actively engage in your chosen field. Remember to prioritise your mental and physical health, and don’t be afraid to take risks and make mistakes – they are an essential part of the learning process.

K. A. Alagarsamy, director, Consortium for Technical Education (CTE)

To advance and have a successful career, I would advise students to channelise their focus on self-learning and continuous learning, follow market demands, develop in-demand skills and take their time to explore career options.

