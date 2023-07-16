Learner’s Park; Digital activeness best thing about today’s education system, says Arun Singh Tanwar

Arun Singh Tanwar, founder, CEO, Get Together Finance (GTF), shares his views on opportunities and challenges of the Indian education system with FE Education Online.

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

The best factor of the current educational system is that it focuses more on practical knowledge rather than theoretical knowledge, and it will help students in real-world situations. Time has evolved and students do not resist interacting with the teachers. They gain a deeper understanding through teacher-student interaction as teachers have attractive ways of making students learn. Students can do much more than just learn in different sectors like the stock market, digital marketing, and so on. And specifically when it comes to the stock market, the best thing about today’s students is their digital activeness, which makes it easy for them to learn about the market, follow trends, and stay updated with financial events. They can access the material and resources at any time, anywhere with one click. This facility is also ideal for students who want to study two different subjects simultaneously.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the education system?

If I would have been given a chance to change or add anything to the education system, then that would be financial literacy because if someone is financially literate then he or she can manage anything in their life. As I agree that education is crucial, but it should not be received conventionally. I believe that learning something you are passionate about, improving your skills, and becoming an expert at whatever, you have committed to doing are the most important things in education. This is the important thing in the education system because if you don’t love what you learn then you are just pushing yourself into something that will never benefit you.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

In today’s Digital world, everything is available over the internet, and because of that anyone can complete their basic education and professional degree at their own pace rather than going and sitting in the classroom which genuinely is time-consuming. I believe technology is a powerful tool that has the potential to support and transform education in several ways. For educators, it is simpler to create instructional materials and open up new opportunities for students to learn and collaborate.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

I believe more access to anything is harmful and it directly affects the user’s health and well-being. Because most importantly still, people are not aware of the precautions that they should take while using digital platforms leading to an increase in the likelihood that users will engage in cyberbullying. As a mentor, I think that Mobile phones, laptops, and computers completely replaced the use of books and paper which is not good for the cerebral development of a student.

What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

The advice that I want to give to students is to follow your intent because I believe at the end of the day, you should be proud of what you’ve learned and not be considering how to put it to use. I strongly believe that students must take basic education but along with that, they must learn skills that they love, and that give happiness to them such as photography, cricket and so on. For me it was the stock market so I chose what I love.