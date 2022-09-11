Learner’s Park; Compulsory schooling best aspect of Indian education system, says Mridul Ranjan Sahu

Mridul Ranjan Sahu, co-founder, CuriousJr, shared his views on the opportunities and challenges in the Indian education system with FE Education Online.

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

Compulsory education is one of the best aspects of India’s modern education system. To obtain employment or further education, every child must complete the tenth grade. As a result, all poor children are given an equal opportunity to learn in school. When compared to other countries, the fee structure of Indian schools is very affordable. As a result, every parent can fulfill their dream of providing their child with the best education and a secure future.

The pandemic has caused a revolution in the field of education. There are new and innovative platforms for higher education, and geographical constraints are no longer an issue. Virtual classes are now available, allowing students to complete their education on time.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

The one thing we would like to change in the system is that the motive is not just to pass or complete the examination, getting 33% out of 100 should not be the outcome of the education system. Instead of just memorising the concept of getting the targeted score, the outcome should be specified in a way that enables us to recognise the skills and learnings of students. As a result, the implementation of the concepts should be concentrated in practical ways. For this, CuriousJr makes sure that students’ learning of coding is not constrained by the grades they receive in exams and instead place an emphasis on the knowledge they acquire through the sessions. The marks do define the improvement of the students, although when the focus will shift to quality learning, that will be a change.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

Digitalization has made a significant impact on many aspects of modern life. During the recent Corona outbreak, individuals could cope due to the digital revolution. The development of COVID enabled people to transition into the digital age and develop new generational techniques. However, the expansion of digitalization should not be limited to the constraint of an outbreak like covid, it needs to be adapted as a perpetual platform. Although the education system has evolved to include more digital learning, it shouldn’t be limited to that. A digital platform can provide a simple, time-saving, and comprehensive idea of education. Despite the actual degree you are seeking, you can now take multiple courses at once thanks to the digital revolution. The best thing about digitalization is that it is evolving and that there is still more to come in the industry.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

The digital evolution of education brings a new era, besides a new era brings a few difficulties as well. Learning online is a self-disciplinary course of action, that’s why it gets pretty difficult for few learners to maintain the decorum of study, yet it is something that will gradually become better as more people see the value of digitised education. It might also create a sense of isolation for a few people, as online learning detaches you from the real world which is a major mental issue. Another disadvantage can be the expensive courses to learn from which turns out to be difficult for a lot of people to afford and finding a good teaching platform with the least cost is almost impossible, however, We at CuriousJr overcome this challenge by offering free mobile coding education to K–12 children, saving them from having to pay for expensive courses.

What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

The career advice I would give to students is very simple, just to go forward with two things, a concept, and consistency. Before coming up with CuriousJr, we weren’t very precise about the services we intended to offer, but what we did know was that we wanted to make a difference in the education sector and that was our concept. The concept took a different modulation when we kept brainstorming the concept and with that consistency, we reached CuriousJr. Hence, the advice is to fight with yourself for consistency and improve your concept every time you take a step forward.

Also Read: What is medical coding, how can it help you build a career?

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn