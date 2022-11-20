Learner’s Park; Classrooms are no longer barriers for students, says Vibha Kagzi of ReachIvy.com

Vibha Kagzi, founder, CEO, ReachIvy.com, shared her views on the opportunities and challenges in Indian education system with FE Education Online.

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

Necessary schooling is one of the best aspects of the Indian education system, wherein students need to pass out at least the 10th grade if they wish to pursue their education/career further. A rigorous study curriculum allows students to develop their creative thinking, critical thinking and problem-solving skills, which are important career and life skills.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

The Indian education system still focuses majorly on the theoretical aspects of education. However, it is crucial to build your practical skills along with the theoretical knowledge. Thus, I believe school/college curriculum should include internships/observer ships that provide students some industry experience to build their career skills.

This makes students independent and provided them hands-on experience of what it is like to work in a professional environment. It is extremely important to acquire and develop skills that will help you build a successful career during your school years. You can always up skill yourself throughout your career as and when required.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

The digital age has impacted all aspects of our life, and the education system is no exception. Students can now access information at the click of a button and they have a myriad of resources online thanks to the digital education system. The shift from offline/class room education to online/digital education system has significantly help students improve their productivity. From exploring new topics to simplifying concepts, technology has made education more accessible for students. Simply put, online learning gives you access to a plethora of information, which is not always possible with a textbook.

Another upside of e-learning is that it can personalise education. Textbooks set a rigid syllabus, which is difficult to customize as per the need of each student. However, students can now turn to digital tools to develop their skill set and learn at their own pace.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

Students miss out on building their social and communication skill, which is often encouraged during class room learning. They also miss out on in-person interactions with their teachers and peer which can be crucial when learning new skills and concepts. Furthermore, cheating through various means remains one of the primary drawbacks of online learning. Students are more likely to cheat during their tests online compared to when they take them offline/on campus.

What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

Always set your career goals and work hard to achieve them. Do not shy away from hard work and never lose motivation.

Make mistakes often, but continue to learn from them. Lately, always believe in yourself.

