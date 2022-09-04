Learner’s Park; Ashwani Awasthi of RICS SBE on opportunities and challenges in India’s education system

Ashwani Awasthi, managing director, RICS School of Built Environment, Amity University, shared his views on the challenges and opportunities in the Indian education system with FE Education Online.

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

India is known for its education standards globally since the Vedic period. Earlier, learning was linked to nature and life and creating a strong bond between the teacher and the student. Today with the advent of the modern era of the education system, our nation is witnessing excellent development within the field of economy. The education system is not only accessible but required and customary to all. Students are provided with numerous options to choose from. The further advancement of education has led to a focused approach on enhancing leadership qualities, industry-relevant skills, entrepreneurship, and gig-economy.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

There is no doubt that our world-class IITs, NITs, AIIMS, IIMs, among others produce world leaders. But one can’t deny the need for personalized learning to enhance creativity in individuals. Rather than focusing on rote learning, and emphasis on marks and examinations, we need to nurture creativity and innovation in students. Personalized teaching leads to critical thinking, innovation, conceptual clarity and most importantly, creativity. It is the need of the hour.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

Digital methods of learning have disrupted the education system. Today, we are witnessing a hybrid learning model, increased usage of AI and AR/VR for teaching, and collaborative nda dynamic learning due to technological advancements, to name a few. This transformation has led to personalized learning opportunities for students. Moreover, they utilize their free time for doing online internships, part-time jobs, and gaining new skills and qualifications.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

The transformation from traditional ways of learning to digital methods has been rapid due to COVID. If it was not for the pandemic, it would have been a slow and gradual process. First and foremost, digital education lacks social interaction. Second, most often students lack hands-on experience as they are watching videos, listening to podcasts, looking at slide presentations, among others. Digital ways of learning are good for theoretical aspects, but it surely does lack a practical approach. Last but not the least, the have-nots of society face huge inconveniences. Students without the apt device such as computer, mobile, laptop and internet facilities can feel left behind if not catered to.

What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

Get an early start and focus on learning new skills every day. With the constantly changing industry, individuals with the relevant knowledge and skills wouldn’t face many challenges. In the post-COVID era, it is important more than ever. Organizations are looking for candidates with a wide range of skills, so use your college years to expand and polish your skills and in-depth knowledge. Moreover, to make the best out of your career, don’t let the opportunities slip. It stands true for future entrepreneurs. Garner skills so that you are ready to face the challenges on your own. Don’t wait till the end, start looking for career opportunities before you graduate.

Also Read: NPTEL, IIT Madras partners with Madras Dyslexia Association to provide remediation programme in Tamil

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn