Learner’s Park: Approach to education witnessing a change, says Hariom Seth of Find.Inc

Hariom Seth, founder, Find.Inc, shares his views on opportunities and challenges of the Indian education system with FE Education Online.

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

One of the best things about today’s education system is the increased focus on holistic development. We are witnessing a shift from rote learning to a more experiential and skill-based approach. The emphasis on creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities is preparing students to thrive in the dynamic and competitive world. Moreover, the integration of technology in classrooms has opened up new avenues for personalised learning and access to a wealth of knowledge.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the education system?

If I could change one thing in the education system, it would be to promote a more inclusive and equitable environment. It is crucial to address the disparities in access to quality education across different regions and socioeconomic backgrounds. By ensuring equal opportunities for every student, we can unlock the untapped potential of our nation and nurture a generation of skilled individuals who can contribute to the progress of our society.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

Digital technology has played a transformative role in the evolution of the education system. It has revolutionized the way students learn, interact, and access educational resources. With digital tools and platforms, learning has become more interactive, engaging, and personalised. Online courses, educational apps, and e-learning platforms have expanded the reach of education beyond physical boundaries, enabling students from remote areas to access quality learning materials. Digitalisation has also empowered teachers with innovative teaching methods and tools, making education more efficient and effective.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

While digitalisation has brought about numerous benefits to education, it is important to acknowledge the challenges it poses. One of the disadvantages is the potential for increased screen time and a sedentary lifestyle among students. Striking a balance between digital and offline activities is essential for the overall well-being of students. Additionally, the digital divide is a significant concern, with some students lacking access to the necessary technology and internet connectivity. Addressing these challenges through infrastructural development and equitable distribution of resources is crucial to ensure that no student is left behind.

What career advice would you like to give to students?

My career advice to students would be to pursue their passions and continually strive for self-improvement. In today’s competitive world, it is essential to develop a diverse skill set that goes beyond academic qualifications. Embrace opportunities for experiential learning, internships, and practical exposure, as they can provide valuable insights and help shape your career path. Additionally, remember that failure is a stepping stone to success. Learn from setbacks, persevere, and maintain a growth mindset. Finally, never stop learning and stay adaptable to the evolving demands of the professional world. As Mahatma Gandhi once said, ‘Be the change you wish to see in the world.’ With dedication and hard work, you can create a fulfilling and successful career while making a positive impact on society.