Learner’s Park; Ankur Aggarwal of LaunchMyCareer on dynamics of India’s education system

Ankur Aggarwal, co-founder and managing director of LaunchMyCareer shares his views on opportunities and challenges of the education system in India with FE Education Online.

1. What is the best thing about today’s education system?

India holds a leading position among the education systems of the world, producing some of the best minds that have taken the world by storm. Case in point – our mathematics curriculum is the most challenging globally, with our IIT-JEE exams being one of the toughest in the world. The biggest strength of today’s education system is that it is flexible and adaptive. Over the years, it has undergone significant changes in response to various challenges and evolving needs. For instance, the country successfully implemented an extremely effective online and distance learning system post the pandemic to ensure learning continues uninterrupted. The quick adoption and implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that aims to make education more inclusive, equitable, and accessible to students all over the country, among others.

2. What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

With quality education as a benchmark, Indian education has been a frontrunner in many arenas. India’s sharpest minds have taken the country to the third spot in the global unicorn list only behind the US and China. Quick adoption of novel technologies and evolving with the times have given Indian education a respectable position globally. If there is one thing that can elevate it further, it is a mass infiltration of a tech-enabled infrastructure with substantial weightage to alternate practices alongside traditional education. Efficient education delivery mechanisms can make a huge difference to the way learning is disbursed and delivered to young minds in the remotest corners of the country.

3. What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

When it comes to the evolution of the education system, the role of digitalization cannot be ignored. Apart from online learning platforms and resources, another great way in which digital technology has impacted education is through the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics. These technologies are being used to create personalized learning experiences, to analyze and interpret data about student learning, and to support teachers in their work. Digital technologies have penetrated the classroom via immersive technologies like virtual reality and augmented reality to provide students with interactive learning experiences that are engaging and memorable. Overall, digitization has a significant impact on the education system, and is likely to continue to play a key role in shaping the way education is delivered and experienced in the future.

4. What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

I wouldn’t say disadvantages, but there have been some challenges for sure. While digital technology has the potential to enhance the education experience and provide new and innovative ways to teach and learn, there are some challenges in large-scale implementation such as lack of accessibility, digital literacy, and data privacy, among others. As thought leaders and edtech solution providers, we need to find ways to improve accessibility of technology across the length and breadth of the country. In addition, it is important to ensure that students have the necessary digital literacy skills by providing training and resources to help them develop these skills, along with integrating digital literacy into the curriculum. Furthermore, for digital literacy to become robust, it requires the implementation of strong data protection measures and making students and guardians aware of their rights and safe data-sharing methods.

5. What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

Education can provide a strong foundation to create an effective launchpad for students to kickstart a life of their dreams. What can take them forward is a keen interest in self-improvement, skill development and a zeal for continuous learning. The careers of the future demand the ability to be cross-functional, agility to switch gears midway, and technical prowess. The future world of work will rely heavily on technical skills along with critical thinking, complex problem solving, analytical thinking, innovation, creative thinking, originality, and leadership. Students and job aspirants need to be flexible and quick adopters of technology to be able to stay ahead of the curve.