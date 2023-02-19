Learner’s Park; Accessibility & flexibility two stars of Indian education system: Sashwati Banerjee of Humanitus

Sashwati Banerjee, director, Humanitus, trustee, NudgED Trust, shared her views on opportunities and challenges of the Indian education system with FE Education Online.

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

The best thing about today’s education system is its accessibility and flexibility, with technology providing more opportunities for remote and online learning. This makes education more accessible and convenient for a wider range of people. Additionally, today’s education system emphasizes a cross-disciplinary approach, combining science, humanities, and other subjects to provide a well-rounded education that prepares students for a rapidly changing and diverse world. This approach develops a broad range of skills and knowledge, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities that are essential for success in a variety of fields.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

One thing I would change in the education system is to prioritize stronger foundational pedagogy and curriculum that strengthens the early years of education. This would lay a solid foundation for future learning and help students better understand and retain information. It is also important to see more integration of gender in the content and curriculum, to better address issues of gender equality and promote inclusive perspectives. This would help students develop a more nuanced understanding of the world and foster empathy and respect for diverse communities and experiences. A stronger focus on these areas could greatly improve the quality and impact of education for students.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

Digital technology has revolutionized the way students learn and access information, making education more accessible and convenient for students around the world. Digital tools, such as learning management systems, educational apps, and online resources, have made it easier for teachers to personalize instruction and create interactive and engaging learning experiences. Data-driven decision-making and assessment are also made possible through digital technology, allowing educators to track student progress and make informed improvements to instruction. Additionally, digital technology has allowed students to collaborate and connect with peers from different cultures and backgrounds, promoting global awareness and intercultural communication skills. In conclusion, digital technology has significantly impacted and improved the education system.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

Digital technology in education has introduced new challenges and disadvantages, including equity or access. The digital divide exacerbates existing inequalities and creates barriers for students without access to technology and the internet. Digital literacy is also a growing concern, with not all students having the necessary skills to effectively use technology for learning. Addressing these digital disparities is crucial to ensure the benefits of digital technology are accessible to all students.

What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

My career advice to students is to follow their passion. When you pursue a career that aligns with your interests and values, you are more likely to be motivated, engaged, and successful in your work. Additionally, it’s important to keep in mind that your passion may evolve over time, so be open to new opportunities and experiences that may help you discover your true calling. Following passion while being mindful of practical considerations is key to success.