Learnbay introduces domain specialisation programme for sustainable career transition

Ed-tech start-up, Learnbay has introduced a new feature of Domain Specialisation on its platform which aims to provide career transition for aspirants regardless of their professional backgrounds.

“Our goal is to provide hands-on learning with project-based experience. We help them build a strong profile and prepare to crack interviews as well. The transition to domain specialised programmes will assist aspirants in developing meaningful careers,” Abhishek Gupta, co-founder, CBO, Learnbay, said.

According to the official statement, the domain Specialisation programme is designed for working professionals to help them improve their existing expertise based on current industry advancements. The company aims to upskill and reskill working professionals towards a smooth career transition.

It further added that the courses with domain specialisation feature can be completed within 8-12 months. The programme helps students to secure a project experience certificate from the International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) by working with the latest capstones in their chosen domain, it added.

The statement claimed that so far, more than 1,600 students have been able to build successful careers with their specialised training. The company has a target of training approximately 300 students per month, the statement added.

Furthermore, the statement said that the company highlights the profiles of its students and gets them recognition from renowned businesses worldwide. It stated that nearly 85% of Learnbay students hail from non-IT-related fields, which include banking, retail, and healthcare, among others.

The statement also mentioned, Learnbay provides employment recommendations and helps students to get top job opportunities at major multinational corporations (MNCs). It noted that in case of failed placements, the company will refund the amount of students.

Learnbay is a Bengaluru-based Ed-tech firm. The courses that they offer include data science, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), full-stack web development, and advanced software development courses. Besides offering course completion certificates, the company claims to offer certificates for project work and micro-skills through IBM.

Read Also: CUET UG Admit Card 2022 for Phase 2 to be released today at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Check time, details here